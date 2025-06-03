ONAR Announces Participation in Cannes Lions 2025 Festival

Miami, FL, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, today announced its participation in the upcoming Cannes Lions 2025 Festival. Claude Zdanow, CEO, and Jon Bond, Board Member, will be present at the esteemed event to engage in discussions with industry professionals and foster new connections. The Company is also sponsoring UNLISTED, a Day Zero party for marketers, brand teams, and creatives, hosted by Super Great Fantastic, an experiential marketing agency.

“Cannes Lions is the most prestigious event within the creative industry and we look forward to attending and establishing new relationships with top talent,” stated Zdanow. “ONAR continues to rapidly grow and our vision is to provide the highest quality of service to the middle-market. We eagerly anticipate sharing our vision with the attendees of this event.”

ONAR is dedicated to delivering exceptional marketing services that catalyze revenue expansion through an integrated, AI-powered approach. The Company has nearly 50 team members across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its network to support the company’s growth and acquisition pipeline.

To RSVP for UNLISTED or schedule time with the SGF team, visit: https://UNLISTED.splashthat.com.

Media wishing to attend should email Josh Kail (JkailPR@gmail.com).

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company’s mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR’s agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company’s technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit www.onar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com







