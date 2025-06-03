PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies is looking for a buyer

Evry, 03 June 2025 – 05:40 p.m.: Despite all the efforts and discussions established over the last few months with major industrial players, the Company acknowledges that it has been unable to find strategic investors to finance the continuation of its business.

At the date of publication of this press release, the Company has a gross cash position of 3.0 million euros. As a reminder, the 13.1 million euros in bank debt recorded at December 31, 2024 remain fully on the balance sheet, thanks to the deferral of repayments obtained on a month-by-month basis with the Company's bank creditors.

In view of its limited cash position, the Company is now forced to launch an official search for buyers in the form of a “pre-pack sale” as part of a conciliation procedure. The pre-pack sale enables potential buyers to position themselves for the acquisition of all or part of a company's business and assets. Completion of the sale plan, once decreed by the Commercial Court, will be followed by the liquidation of the Company, involving the uncollectibility of all or part of its liabilities, notably bank debts, and will result in the delisting of its securities.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Global Bioenergies, explains: “As a reminder, we were unable to finance our first plant project and switched in the autumn of 2024 to an R&D collaboration project with a major international industrialist, aiming to combine its technology with ours to produce particularly competitive sustainable aviation fuels. In this context, we had to finance our share of this project until profitability was reached.

We contacted numerous potential investors, mainly large industrial companies who would play an operational role in the project in addition to their investment. Despite several promising discussions and significant expressions of interest, we regret to say that none of these players is interested in acquiring a minority or majority stake in the Company in its current configuration and in the current geopolitical climate, which is adverse to investment in solutions to fight global warming and promote the energy transition. As a result, we are now looking for a buyer for the business.

In the context of a business acquisition through a pre-pack sale, the proceeds from the sale would most probably not be sufficient to repay shareholders, who would then suffer a total loss. As one of Global Bioenergies’ largest shareholders myself, I am fully aware of the financial loss this will represent for the many existing shareholders.

Other options, which would allow the Company to continue in its current form, remain theoretically possible, even if this pre-pack sale procedure is launched, but are now highly unlikely.”

The deadline for submitting offers is July 9, 2025. The offers of the potential buyers will then be examined, and the buyer will be chosen by the Commercial Court of Evry. The closing could take place in September or October 2025.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their offer to:

Maître Joanna Rousselet - SCP Abitbol et Rousselet

joanna.rousselet@fajr.eu

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Contacts







GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com









Follow our news









Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/









Follow us on LinkedIn

Global Bioenergies

















NewCap – Investor relations



Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Aurélie Manavarere

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu



+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94









NewCap – Media relations









Nicolas Merigeau

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Attachment