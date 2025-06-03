Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market Report 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Nestle, Aujan, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, AlSafi Danone, Hana, USM Business Systems, Al-Hijaz Water, Akoya Water, Almarai

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market was valued at USD 10.34 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.56 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.87%

This growth is primarily fueled by rising health awareness among consumers, who are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives to sugar-laden and carbonated beverages. Concerns over lifestyle diseases like obesity and diabetes are particularly influencing younger demographics to shift toward functional and plant-based drinks.

Additionally, the market is benefiting from growing interest in premium and organic beverages, supported by higher disposable incomes and urban lifestyles. The convenience factor of ready-to-drink options, along with strong government advocacy for healthier diets and wellness, is also driving demand. Technological integration and retail expansion - especially via e-commerce - are making these beverages more accessible across Saudi Arabia.



Rising Sports Participation Across the Region



The surge in sports participation is a major catalyst for the Saudi Arabia non-alcoholic drinks market. As of April 2025, the national sports participation rate has climbed from 13% to 48%, largely due to Vision 2030 and government initiatives promoting active lifestyles. This trend has created robust demand for sports and energy drinks, as well as functional beverages that aid in hydration and physical recovery.

Fitness enthusiasts and athletes are increasingly opting for non-alcoholic options with added electrolytes, vitamins, and performance-boosting ingredients. This shift supports continued innovation and product expansion in the functional beverage category, strengthening the market's overall growth trajectory.



Increased Competition from Local and International Brands



The non-alcoholic drinks market in Saudi Arabia is facing heightened competition from both global giants and emerging local players. International brands offer strong brand equity and diverse product portfolios, while local brands cater effectively to regional taste preferences and cultural expectations.

This competitive environment requires companies to continuously innovate and differentiate themselves through new formulations, health-focused ingredients, and appealing packaging. Price sensitivity among consumers also necessitates strategic pricing approaches to balance premium quality with affordability. This rising competition puts pressure on market players to maintain relevance and market share.



Increasing Focus on Sustainable Packaging



Sustainability is becoming a core focus within the Saudi non-alcoholic drinks sector, with both consumers and companies leaning toward eco-friendly packaging. Innovations such as biodegradable containers, recyclable bottles, and minimal-plastic designs are gaining traction. These developments are not only responding to environmental concerns but also aligning with national initiatives to reduce plastic waste and promote recycling.

Moreover, smart packaging technologies that improve user engagement and provide value-added features - such as freshness indicators or digital connectivity - are emerging as important tools for brand differentiation. Sustainability, combined with technological innovation, is shaping the future of packaging across the non-alcoholic beverage landscape in the Kingdom.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market.

Nestle S.A.

Aujan Group Holding

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca Cola Company

AlSafi Danone

Hana Water Company

USM Business Systems

Al-Hijaz Water Co. Ltd

Akoya Water

Almarai Company

Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Product Type:

Bottled Water

Fruit Juices & Flavored Drinks

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Functional/Energy & Sports Drinks

Others

Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Packaging:

Bottles

Cans

Cartons

Others

Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

Departmental Stores

Others

Saudi Arabia Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5imis

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment