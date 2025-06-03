Touax: share capital and voting rights at May 31, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION Paris, 3 June 2025 5:45 PM

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

Date Total shares outstanding Total voting rights Total exercisable voting rights* May 31, 2025 7,011,547 8,335,228 8,302,015

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

