Saudi Arabia Spices Market Report 2025-2030: Growth Driven by Culinary Diversity, Expat Demand, and Health-Conscious Consumption

The Saudi Arabia Spices Market was valued at USD 357.53 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 501.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%. This growth is underpinned by rising demand for diverse and flavorful cuisines, an expanding expatriate population, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of natural and organic spices.
Key Growth Drivers
The Saudi culinary landscape is evolving due to globalization, a significant expatriate workforce, and heightened interest in international cuisines. The increasing popularity of Middle Eastern, Indian, and Asian dishes has led to greater consumption of spices such as cardamom, cumin, turmeric, and pepper. Younger consumers, influenced by global culinary trends, are experimenting with fusion and gourmet cooking. Additionally, the hospitality sector is expanding its use of diverse spices to cater to evolving consumer tastes.
Government efforts to enhance food security and boost local production are supporting market development. Innovations in packaging, organic product lines, and digital retailing are also contributing to future growth opportunities.
Key Market Challenges
The Saudi market is heavily dependent on imports, with approximately 95% of spices sourced from countries such as India (45%), the UAE (20%), and China (15%). This dependency makes the market susceptible to global supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, and logistical challenges, as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Climate change further affects spice-producing regions, leading to inconsistent supply and price volatility. Limited domestic production exacerbates these issues, increasing costs and supply risks.
Emerging Trends
There is a growing preference for premium and exotic spice varieties among high-income households and culinary enthusiasts. Specialty spices such as saffron, sumac, za'atar, and harissa are increasingly sought after, both for traditional and fusion cuisines. This trend is driven by greater interest in gourmet cooking and global flavors.
In response, brands are introducing resealable, eco-friendly, and visually appealing packaging. Collaborations with celebrity chefs and social media influencers are also elevating product visibility. The expansion of upscale restaurants and specialty food outlets is making high-end spice offerings more accessible.
Report Scope:
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Saudi Arabia spices market.
- Mehran Spice & Food Industries
- Shan Foods Private Limited
- Savola Group (Afia)
- Basamh Trading Company
- Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd
- Esnad Company Limited
- LuLu Hypermarket LLC,
- FoodNation Co.
- Abdul Aziz Hamad Al Fares And Sons Company
- Everest Food Products Pvt. Ltd.
Saudi Arabia Spices Market, By Type:
- Cardamom
- Coriander
- Cumin
- Pepper
- Cinnamon
- Turmeric
- Others
Saudi Arabia Spices Market, By Nature:
- Conventional
- Organic
Saudi Arabia Spices Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Saudi Arabia Spices Market, By Region:
- Western
- Northern & Central
- Eastern
- Southern
