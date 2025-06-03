NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Medidata Solutions, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Medidata Sees Strong Momentum with Key Customer Wins, Advances in CNS and Digital Therapeutics, and Expanded Market Leadership" issued June 3, 2025 at 8:00am ET, over GlobeNewswire.
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Medidata Solutions, Inc.
| Source: Medidata Solutions, Inc. Medidata Solutions, Inc.
