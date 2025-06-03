Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights making-up the share capital

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total d’actions et de droits de vote composant le capital social

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16

of the AMF General Regulation

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Name and address of the Company: Planisware SA

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : 200 avenue de Paris

92320 Châtillon

France

(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Date Total number

of shares

Nombre total d’actions composant le capital Number of theorical

voting rights

Nombre de droits

de vote théoriques Number of effective

voting rights*

Nombre de droits

de vote effectifs* 31/05/2025 70,024,000 70,024,000 70,012,875

*Treasury shares excluded / Actions auto-détenues exclues

