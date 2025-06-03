The Apache Software Foundation Announces Two New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Gravitino and Apache StormCrawler have graduated from incubation and are now Top-Level Projects (TLP).

Apache Gravitino is a high-performance, open source metastore that unifies metadata across data warehouses, data lakes, lakehouses, streaming platforms, and AI systems. With a flexible and centralized architecture, Gravitino empowers organizations to seamlessly manage, discover, and govern distributed data and AI assets - eliminating data silos and simplifying modern data infrastructure. Supporting a broad ecosystem, including Apache Iceberg, Apache Hive, Apache Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and more, Gravitino provides a unified metadata layer to enable intelligent data discovery, governance, and lakehouse federation at scale.

"Gravitino is uniquely designed to bridge data and AI workloads. We're excited to deploy it across our multi-cloud AI clusters and contribute to many prioritized AI and agent-based use cases," said Jack Song, Director of Uber Data Platform. "Gravitino’s graduation marks its maturity entering the next level, backed by a thriving and engaged community."

Apache StormCrawler is an open source software development kit (SDK) for developers looking to build low-latency, scalable, and customizable web crawlers. The project consists of a collection of reusable resources and components, written mostly in Java and it uses Apache Storm®. StormCrawler is well suited for environments where URLs to be fetched and parsed arrive as a stream (i.e. continuously over time), as well as large-scale, recursive web crawling, especially when fast response times are important.

“Becoming an Apache Software Foundation Top-Level Project is a significant milestone for an open source community, and we are extremely proud of the accomplishment," said Julien Nioche, member of the Apache StormCrawler PMC. “We are eager to see how the StormCrawler community continues to grow, collaborate, and innovate as a TLP.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt the Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, the ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .