Coxno Exchange Strengthens Infrastructure with Global Edge Node Rollout

Oakland, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coxno Exchange announced the official rollout of its global edge node network expansion, a major technical initiative designed to significantly reduce order latency and improve routing precision across its digital trading infrastructure. The deployment enhances access speed, system responsiveness, and platform stability, especially in high-frequency and cross-border trading environments.





The edge node network, strategically positioned in global financial hubs such as Singapore, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Dubai, and Toronto, brings Coxno’s matching infrastructure closer to user endpoints. This approach dramatically shortens round-trip communication time between client devices and platform servers, enabling millisecond-level execution under volatile market conditions.



“Our infrastructure strategy centers on speed, stability, and scale,” said Logan Pierce, Chief Technology Officer at Coxno Exchange. “With the edge network expansion, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing a seamless trading experience regardless of user location. It’s a foundational step in our ongoing effort to decentralize access latency and deliver institutional-grade infrastructure to every participant.”



In addition to accelerating global trade responsiveness, the edge node deployment enhances system redundancy and failover resilience, ensuring continuous uptime and service availability. Each node is integrated with Coxno’s high-speed matching engine and benefits from real-time synchronization protocols that prevent data fragmentation across regions.



This expansion is also part of Coxno’s broader initiative to prepare its platform for increased institutional usage, multi-asset infrastructure demands, and emerging Web3 applications. It aligns with the exchange’s vision to provide not just secure trading, but intelligent, distributed connectivity as a key pillar of its long-term architecture.



As digital asset ecosystems continue to mature, Coxno Exchange remains committed to technical innovation and global service optimization, ensuring that every transaction—regardless of location—is powered by speed, integrity, and precision.



About Coxno Exchange

Coxno Exchange is a global digital trading platform focused on security, infrastructure innovation, and user empowerment. It has served millions of users through its advanced trading systems, DeFi-driven services, and data-centric tools, while maintaining a strong emphasis on compliance, transparency, and next-generation financial accessibility.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.