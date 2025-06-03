15 Years of Caring: Blue Diamond Resorts Turns Milestone Into Movement

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Blue Diamond Resorts enters a milestone year, the company is proud to unveil its “15 Years of Caring, 15 Acts of Change” initiative, a program that reinforces its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and sustainability across the Caribbean. Marking its 15th anniversary under the motto Fifteen & Forward, this yearlong celebration is not only a reflection of the company’s journey but also a renewed pledge to create meaningful change in the destinations it calls home.

Blue Diamond Resorts has long recognized that the success of its operations is deeply connected to the wellbeing of its surrounding communities and environments. The “15 Years of Caring, 15 Acts of Change” campaign brings this philosophy to life through a series of purposeful monthly actions, each aligned with global awareness days and designed to generate lasting impact.

The campaign began earlier this year with a wetlands clean-up and restoration initiative in recognition of World Wetlands Day, followed by a series of immersive Earth Hour activities including beach cleanups, coastal dune reforestation, recycling contests, and the coordinated shutdown of non-essential lights across the resorts to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation. In April, tree-planting programs marked Earth Day across multiple destinations, and most recently, guests and staff participated in a friendly resort-wide recycling challenge in celebration of World Recycling Day. These early efforts have laid a strong foundation for the meaningful work still to come.

In the months ahead, Blue Diamond Resorts will continue to activate properties across its brands—including Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, and Mystique by Royalton— with upcoming initiatives like a Sustainability Rally featuring themed educational stations to celebrate World Environment Day. This summer, the company will also welcome 40 children with medical conditions to Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, in collaboration with a charitable foundation, offering them a joyful week filled with memorable experiences and entertainment.

Other upcoming initiatives include a plastic-free habits challenge in July, cultural fairs honoring Indigenous heritage in August, and community-driven actions such as food bank support, school adoption programs, and animal shelter donation drives. The year will culminate in December with a Volunteer Day focused on environmental and social improvements carried out in collaboration with local communities.

These activities build upon a broader framework of sustainability practices that Blue Diamond Resorts continues to strengthen year after year. The company’s resorts have been awarded global certifications that recognize their efforts in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, and responsible sourcing as integral pillars of its operations.

As it looks ahead, Blue Diamond Resorts remains dedicated to expanding its impact with purpose. The 15th anniversary is not just a celebration of what has been achieved—it is a reaffirmation of the company’s forward-thinking values and its role in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for hospitality.

For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts’ 15th anniversary initiatives, visit bluediamondresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c22bfc-d86b-4bf0-85cc-0c87fd298832