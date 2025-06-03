ABC Supply helps raise $4.7 Million to Build Adapted Homes for Injured Veterans

Taunton, MA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Supply Co., Inc., has announced that $4.7 million was raised for Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) as part of a significant fundraising effort in May for National Military Appreciation Month and in conjunction with the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge. ABC Supply, an HFOT Platinum Partner, matched all donations up to $1 million for the entire month of May.

As racing fans tuned in on Sunday, May 25th, to one of the most-watched Indy 500 events in nearly two decades, several HFOT Veterans were invited to take part in the weekend’s thrilling activities. They received exclusive access to a garage tour of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet driven by Santino Ferrucci, walked the iconic Yard of Bricks, and enjoyed a premier view of the patriotic, stars-and-stripes-clad HFOT Indy car racing to an impressive fifth-place finish.

“We are beyond grateful for ABC Supply's sponsorship and support during the 2025 Indy 500,” says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. “Their generous $1 million match was instrumental to raising $4.7 million during the month of May, and the patriotic livery of the #14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevy gave incredible visibility to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.”

ABC Supply has ardently supported HFOT since 2020 and donated the design of the Indy car to generate awareness of the organization’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. HFOT has built over 410 specially adapted homes since its inception in 2004.

“Giving back to the community and honoring our Veterans is at the heart of who we are,” said Mike Jost, president and chief operating officer at ABC Supply. “The generosity we’ve seen throughout this campaign has been truly inspiring, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to making a real difference for our Veterans.”

“It was an honor to drive the Homes For Our Troops car in the Indianapolis 500 and extremely rewarding to know that they not only met their goal but exceeded it—again! Raising over four million dollars is incredible, and it will help a lot of our severely injured post-911 Veterans,” says driver Santino Ferrucci. “Those funds will go a very long way in building multiple houses for them, helping them financially and getting their lives back on track. At the end of the day, AJ Foyt Racing had a great Indianapolis 500 and Homes For Our Troops had an amazing one as well!”

Those who missed the donation matching window but would still like to support HFOT are encouraged to do so. Donations can be made by visiting https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Homes For Our Troops has built and donated over 405 homes in 45 states and currently has 80 active projects in various stages of construction nationwide. Since HFOT’s inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors and “making it easy” for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans. The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply’s blog and the company’s LinkedIn page.

About A.J. Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national IndyCar championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack. The team competes in the NTT INDYCAR Series where it continues to push the limits in pursuit of success.

