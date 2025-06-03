Cloud Mining Launches Free, Zero-Hardware AI Mining Platform: AI Cloud Mining Helps Grow Digital Wealth

Salford, Greater Manchester, England, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As traditional cryptocurrency mining becomes increasingly unsustainable due to soaring energy demands, hardware expenses, and growing security threats, Global Cloud Mining is transforming the industry with its launch of a free, AI-powered cloud mining platform. The platform delivers a scalable, user-first model that eliminates barriers and unlocks passive crypto income for users worldwide.

Pioneering the Future of Digital Asset Growth

Built on cutting-edge artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure, Global Cloud Mining enables individual users to access professional-grade mining operations without any upfront costs or technical expertise. Currently serving over 20 million users across 150+ countries, the platform aims to redefine wealth creation in the digital age.





What Sets Global Cloud Mining Apart

AI-Driven Performance Optimization

Using proprietary machine learning systems, the platform continuously analyzes blockchain metrics and market behavior to allocate computing power where returns are highest, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This intelligent allocation boosts mining productivity by more than 200% compared to legacy models, while also reducing energy usage by over 30%.





No Equipment. No Overhead. Full Transparency.

Users can start earning immediately without purchasing mining rigs or paying utility bills. All pricing and terms are fully disclosed in advance. There are no withdrawal fees, and earnings are automatically settled in real time, every day.

Bank-Grade Security and Regulatory Compliance

Global Cloud Mining safeguards user assets through multi-layered security measures, including cold wallet storage, two-factor authentication, and high-level encryption protocols. The platform is fully AML/KYC certified and operates in legally compliant jurisdictions, offering near-total immunity against cyber risks, with 99.99 %+ threat prevention efficiency. Official website: https://35global.com

Seamless Start in Just Three Steps

Register Quickly – Sign up and activate your account in under two Choose a Plan – Select from flexible smart contracts covering BTC, USDT, and other top digital assets. Withdraw Anytime – Enjoy daily earnings with ultra-fast withdrawals, typically processed within 3–15 minutes.





A Platform Built on Trust, Simplicity, and Scale

With an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rate, Global Cloud Mining continues to earn global recognition for delivering reliable returns with minimal friction. All mining nodes are strategically located in regulation-friendly zones, ensuring operational transparency and

long-term sustainability.

Mission: Democratizing Access to Crypto Investment

Global Cloud Mining’s mission is clear: make digital asset mining accessible to everyone. By combining automation, compliance, and simplicity, the platform empowers both newcomers and experienced investors to generate passive income without the technical or financial hurdles typically associated with crypto mining. Its intuitive design, AI support, and 24/7 live customer assistance create an unmatched user experience.

As the digital finance space moves toward smarter regulation and advanced automation, AI cloud mining is poised to become the gateway for individuals to participate in the growing crypto economy. Global Cloud Mining is leading this shift—delivering a secure, intelligent, and inclusive model for building wealth in the digital era.

To get started or learn more, visit: https://35global.com App download address: https://app.35global.vip/global-cloud/ Email address: customerservice@35global.com

Creator: Michael Jason Position: Executive Manager

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



