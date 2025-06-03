Global Down Syndrome Foundation & Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network Sign Multi-Year Collaboration Agreement

Denver, Stillwater, Minn, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) and Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) are proud to announce a multi-year collaboration agreement to educate moms of children with Down syndrome – particularly those in the early years – about important medical care resources and research opportunities.

The agreement builds on GLOBAL and DSDN’s past five year collaboration and ensures hundreds of DSDN Rockin’ Mom® Retreat attendees can continue to participate in the GLOBAL Research & Medical Care Roundtable (GLOBAL Roundtable) as a free benefit. It also provides new collaboration and support for DSDN’s core parent resources, including peer-to-peer support groups and online communities hosted in the DSDN App, where families connect by birth year, co-occurring conditions, and shared identities.

The GLOBAL Roundtable has educated over 900 moms of infants and young children on cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, clinical trials, medical best practices and more. Surveys associated with the GLOBAL Roundtable consistently average 4.8 out of 5, highlighting its impact. Anyone who has registered for the DSDN Rockin’ Mom® Retreat can register for the GLOBAL Roundtable for free. This year’s DSDN Rockin’ Mom® Retreat will be held in Pine Mountain, Georgia from September 19-20. The GLOBAL Roundtable includes welcome remarks from DSDN Executive Director, Melissa Shutwell, GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, and GLOBAL Vice President for Research and Medical Care, Bryn Gelaro. Below is the 2025 GLOBAL Roundtable panel of renowned Down syndrome experts:

Joaquín Espinosa, PhD, Executive Director, Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome (Crnic Institute) – Dr. Espinosa will discuss the latest research topics (including the first pediatric immune system dysregulation Jak Inhibitor clinical trial) from the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome.

Nicole Baumer, MD, MEd, Director, Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children's Hospital Colorado – Dr. Baumer will provide an overview of neurodevelopmental conditions (including Autism, ADHD) in early childhood and ways to support.

Emily McCourt, MD, Chief of Pediatric Ophthalmology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus – Dr. McCourt will discuss the eye care needs for children with Down syndrome during their first few years of age (including keratoconus, strabismus, and glaucoma).

Sujata Bardhan, MS, PhD, Program Director in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Branch at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), National Institutes of Health (NIH) – Dr. Bardhan will discuss The NIH INCLUDE Project: Accelerating Research Discoveries for People with Down Syndrome Across the Lifespan (including potential for families to get involved and participate).

“DSDN has supported more than 25,000 parents through our online peer-to-peer support groups over the past 10 years and has welcomed over 3,000 moms to our annual Rockin’ Mom Retreats,” says DSDN Executive Director and mom to a 9-year-old with Down syndrome, Melissa Shutwell. “The Rockin’ Mom Retreat is a chance to connect, recharge, and be inspired—and thanks to GLOBAL’s support, it’s also a space where attendees can stay informed about the latest research and medical care for their children. The GLOBAL Roundtable is a favorite among many of our moms, and we’re grateful to continue this collaboration to keep such a valuable resource at the heart of our retreat for years to come.”

“We have supported DSDN from its very early years, and we are amazed and impressed at how fast the organization has grown,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL President & CEO, and parent of a young adult with Down syndrome. “The information and network they provide for moms and families is so important and we are proud to be a part of that. Any mom who hasn’t attended a Rockin’ Mom Retreat should absolutely check it out!”

“Every year it is exciting to work with Melissa and her team and bring together world-renowned Down syndrome experts to speak at the DSDN Rockin’ Mom Retreat GLOBAL Roundtable,” says Bryn Gelaro, GLOBAL Vice President of Research & Medical Care. “While the complimentary mimosa or sangria makes things fun, these moms are super smart and contribute so much to the conversation. I’m convinced this not only helps their own children but their local communities as well.”

To learn more about the DSDN Rockin’ Mom® Retreat, visit https://www.dsdiagnosisnetwork.org/mom-retreat-registration.

About the DSDN

The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) is the leading organization dedicated to supporting families who receive a Down syndrome diagnosis for their child. Since 2014, DSDN has supported more than 25,000 families through peer-to-peer support, medical condition-specific groups, educational resources, and community-building experiences. DSDN creates safe, inclusive spaces for parents to share their experiences, access real-time support, and build lifelong relationships that strengthen their ability to care for both their children and themselves.

In addition to its robust parent network, DSDN is a national leader in improving the Down syndrome diagnosis experience. The organization partners with healthcare professionals to provide training, resources, and direct feedback from families to ensure that diagnoses are delivered with empathy, accuracy, and immediate access to support. Through this work, DSDN is helping raise the standard for how Down syndrome diagnoses are shared and received.

DSDN is best known for its vibrant online support groups and its annual Rockin’ Mom® and Rockin’ Dad™ Retreats, which have welcomed thousands of parents for weekends of connection, rest, and inspiration.

Learn more at www.dsdiagnosisnetwork.org, and follow DSDN on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram , and LinkedIn.

