Global Capital Network to Host Premier Investor Conference at Marriott Renaissance Newport Beach on June 19, 2025

Newport Beach, CA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Capital Network (GCN), a leading platform for connecting emerging businesses with private investors, is proud to announce its next flagship investor conference, taking place on June 19, 2025, at the Marriott Renaissance Newport Beach. This exclusive event will bring together a curated group of entrepreneurs, startups, private equity firms, venture capitalists, angel investors, and family offices for a full day of dealmaking, networking, and high-impact exposure.

With past events drawing attendees from over 35 countries, GCN Invest 2025 is set to be a game-changer for founders and investors seeking strategic capital, insight, and partnership opportunities. The upcoming summit features both in-person and virtual pitch sessions, private networking dinners, sponsor showcases, and on-site investor matchmaking.

Event Highlights

Investor Pitches + Booths: Limited packages available starting at $4,200

Virtual Event Access: For remote founders and global dealmakers, starting at $2,150

Private Investor Dinners: Personalized networking starting at $5,000

General Admission Tickets: From $99–$395, now available

Remote Pitch Options: For only $1,000

Services & Packages at a Glance

Global Capital Network offers multiple ways to get involved at INVEST 2025, whether you're pitching, attending, or joining virtually. Explore your options:

General Admission Tickets ($99–$395)

Access keynote talks, investor panels, live pitches, and networking lounges.

Get Tickets: https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/product/investor-event-tickets/

Pitch + Booth Package ($4,200)

Pitch on stage, host a booth in the showcase hall, and meet investors directly.

Secure a Pitch Slot: https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/product/investor-event-pitch-packages/

Virtual Event Package ($2,150)

Can’t attend in person? Gain virtual access to all main sessions and investor meetings.

Join Virtually: https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/product/virtual-investor-event/

Remote Pitch ($1,000)

Submit your pitch deck and get it presented virtually to the investor network.

Submit a Remote Pitch: https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/product/virtual-pitch/

Private Investor Dinners ($5,000–$10,000+)

Exclusive access to small-group dinners with qualified investors. Tailored introductions guaranteed.

Inquire Here: https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/private--events/

Secure Your Spot

Reserve your ticket or pitch slot here:

https://globalcapitalnetwork.com/invest2025/

Interested in connecting after the event?

Schedule a follow-up with Rick Jeffries, Director of Investor Relations, here:

https://calendly.com/rick-gcn

