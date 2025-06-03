Mailgo launches AI-powered Cold Email Outreach Tool

SINGAPORE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Mailgo, the new AI-powered tool to solve the key challenges of cold email outreach! Founded in 2024 by a team of AI and email marketing experts from Google, Microsoft and more, Mailgo improves deliverability, boosts lead generation and simplifies sales outreach. The all-in-one platform is now available and launched on Product Hunt as the #1 app.

Mailgo features:

AI-Powered Lead Finder helps marketers discover high-quality prospects effortlessly, using advanced AI to identify and target the most relevant leads.

Built-in Email Warm-Up improves deliverability by gradually increasing sending volume, ensuring emails land in inboxes rather than spam folders.

Personalized AI Email Writer generates compelling, customized outreach messages tailored to each recipient, increasing engagement and response rates.

Time Zone Optimization schedules emails to be sent at the perfect time for each recipient, maximizing open rates and conversions.

Unified Inbox seamlessly manages replies from multiple email accounts in one centralized inbox, streamlining communication and improving response efficiency.

Real-Time Analytics provides instant insights into campaign performance, allowing marketers to track engagement and refine their strategies on the fly.

Competitive Pricing makes Mailgo an affordable yet powerful choice, offering top-tier AI outreach capabilities without breaking the budget.

“The platform the team and I have been building over last year is the tool we’ve always dreamt of at our previous sales roles,” remembers Zheng Li, Head of Development at Mailgo. “We used our countless years of combined experience researching and cold pitching potential clients to create something that is perfectly tailored to modern marketer’s needs - powered by AI!”

About Mailgo

Founded in 2024 by AI and email marketing experts, Mailgo was built to solve key challenges in cold email outreach. The platform improves deliverability, boosts lead generation, and simplifies sales outreach with the mission to empower businesses with AI tools to optimize cold email outreach and drive conversions — effortlessly. For more visit: https://www.mailgo.ai/

