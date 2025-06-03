Striim Launches Innovative AI Agents for Near Real-Time Data Governance, Powered by Snowflake Cortex AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , the launch of Sherlock AI and Sentinel AI – two governance AI agents powered by Snowflake Cortex AI – that help organizations detect, tag, and protect sensitive upstream data in transit, minimizing exposure risks, preventing compliance penalties, and safeguarding corporate reputation through continuous, near real-time monitoring. Enterprises today confront a critical challenge: maintaining control over sensitive information as it flows across diverse data environments without compromising regulatory compliance or operational efficiency.

Effective governance begins with visibility. With Sherlock AI and Sentinel AI, Striim delivers the velocity, security, and precision organizations need to protect their data pipelines in near real time. These AI agents work in concert to proactively reduce risk while embedding analytical processes into operational workflows, helping businesses maintain compliance and control over their data assets.

"Sophisticated AI and analytics capabilities demand seamless data integration and sharing capabilities, with governance beginning at the point of sensitive data identification," said Alok Pareek, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “The new Sherlock AI identifies blind spots by discovering sensitive data prior to data sharing or movement. Since data doesn't stay in one place, Striim's Sentinel AI agent complements Sherlock by protecting sensitive information in real time as it moves through enterprise data pipelines. This upstream application of AI-driven intelligence not only helps prevent sensitive data leaks but also enables auditing of the detection measures in place, significantly lowering costs and saving time for both organizations and regulators.”

Sherlock AI delivers this transparency by pinpointing sensitive information within datasets before they're shared or transferred through data pipelines across on-premise or cloud-based enterprise data repositories, third-party databases, and SaaS environments. This helps organizations assess potential risks upstream and proactively apply appropriate governance measures.

Once data is in motion, Sentinel AI continuously analyzes live data streams to detect and protect sensitive information as it moves – automating encryption, masking, and compliance enforcement in real time. Leveraging Cortex AI, the app detects sensitive data anywhere in pipeline events, even if misplaced or mislabeled, going beyond static rule-based controls. This automatically prevents exposure and helps businesses meet enterprise-grade compliance standards, including GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA data governance requirements without adding complexity.

"Organizations prioritizing AI can't be constrained by slow, manual governance processes," said Dwarak Rajagopal, Vice President and Head of AI Engineering at Snowflake. "Striim's Sherlock AI and Sentinel AI, powered by Snowflake Cortex AI, allow businesses to accelerate innovation with confidence while maintaining sensitive data security throughout its lifecycle. By embedding AI insights into data pipelines, Striim can transform data governance into an active, trusted capability.”

With Sherlock AI and Sentinel AI, Striim delivers the efficiency, security, and precision organizations need to protect their data pipelines in real time. These AI-powered agents work in concert to proactively reduce risk while embedding analytical processes into operational workflows, helping businesses maintain compliance and control over their data assets.

Striim will introduce more AI agents in the second half of 2025 to detect and manage enterprise data for real-time use cases.

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring, Vice President of Marketing at Striim

Phone: (650) 241-0680 ext. 354

Email: press@striim.com

Source: Striim, Inc.