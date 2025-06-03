Liberty Military Housing Opens Employee Training Academy at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Tacoma, WA, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), acknowledged for its quality homes and vibrant neighborhoods, today announced the opening of the Liberty Learning Academy at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). This new, hands-on training facility is the second of many planned academies throughout the company’s portfolio.

Through the Liberty Learning Academy, the company’s 180 employee-owners at JBLM will have extensive access to resources and training that helps them to successfully deliver quality homes and exemplary service to the military families who live within its communities. The 2,000 sq-ft facility will be equipped with classrooms and fully functional workstations, including three rehearsal kitchens and bathrooms, where team members will complete educational courses and gain hands-on experience working with household appliances and equipment that are found in Liberty’s communities. Through its multi-faceted, comprehensive training programs that incorporate hands-on learning and 3D simulations through Interplay, Liberty team members will be fully equipped to address concerns with HVAC units, plumbing, electricity, and other essential maintenance tasks.

Liberty opened its first in-person educational facility in Hampton Roads, VA in May 2024. In its first year in operation, the Liberty Learning Academy has hosted 82 professional development workshops and 18 onboarding trainings, resulting in over 4,700 training hours. The enhanced training programs have contributed to exceptional business results for Liberty’s communities in this area over the last 12 months. The company’s Mid-Atlantic region exceeded many of its operational and financial targets while earning resident satisfaction scores of 4.64 out of 5 for move-ins and 4.76 out of 5 for work orders, as well as a 4.5 out of 5 for new hire satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to open the second Liberty Learning Academy, allowing us to offer greater access to resources and training for employee-owners who work within JBLM,” says Luis Lopez, Vice President of Training and Development. “The first Liberty Learning Academy has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from team members and has supported many improved business outcomes in our Mid-Atlantic region. Professional development is a cornerstone of our company culture and we strive to continue to create opportunities for our team members to take ownership of their futures through innovative training and educational programs.”

For photos of the Liberty Learning Academy, please click here.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.