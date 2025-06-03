New Self-Help Book SILHOUETTE Encourages Conversation on Death and Loss

Charleston, SC, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registered nurse C. M. Meyers has published a new book on the topic of death and loss to encourage others to contemplate mortality from an art and science perspective. Having witnessed the intricacies of death, both professionally and personally, over the course of her decades-long life and career, Meyers came to view death as something akin to a silhouette. This creative perspective would ultimately lead her to take a deep dive into the topic in an online community on her Facebook page, Collette’s Colloquy, and now, in her book debut, “Silhouette.” Drawing from her knowledge of physiology, psychology, and sociology as well as through interviews and experiences, Collette discusses death and dying in a way that illuminates the shadows while posing thought-provoking questions. “Death both haunts and intrigues us,” Meyers stated. “It’s final yet enduring, congruently singular while multifaceted.”

Addressing the physical, cultural, psychological and spiritual aspects of death, from the vantage point of both the dying and the bereaved, “Silhouette” demystifies death and grief, urging readers to look beyond absolutes. Whether experiencing loss or facing death, readers are invited to reconsider the perceived finality of death and reframe their outlook on dying and loss. “We need to have these hard conversations in our culture to allow for greater consideration and even acceptance on the subject of death,” Meyers stated.

“Silhouette” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

C. M. Meyers, BSN, RN, PHN is a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience. Through her work and personal life, Meyers has faced death in many forms, losing family, friends and pets. She uses these experiences as a springboard to address the topic of death, aiming to provide comfort and insight and encourage open conversation. Meyers's ultimate hope is that her words will resonate with all readers, whether they are grappling with loss or contemplating their own mortality.

