Enerpac Tool Group Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MILWAUKEE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) announced today that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, June 27, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT.

A real-time webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call for 90 days.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

Contact:

Travis Williams

Senior Director, Investor Relations

262.293.1913