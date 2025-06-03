Gevo Promotes Lindsay Fitzgerald to Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today the promotion of Lindsay Fitzgerald to Chief Advocacy and Communications Officer, effective immediately.

In this expanded leadership role, Ms. Fitzgerald will focus on advancing Gevo’s mission to strengthen American energy and food security by unlocking the full value of U.S. agriculture and rural communities. She continues to drive policy advocacy and public communications that support cost-effective, American-made hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals, while building free-market solutions for carbon abatement and economic growth. Her efforts help bolster U.S. agriculture as the most sustainable in the world, while opening new markets for farmers, innovators, and domestic manufacturing.

“Lindsay’s leadership is about moving business forward,” said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo. “She understands that real-world solutions require practical policies and clear messaging. Her work supports energy independence, job creation, and market-based carbon strategies that align with American interests.”

Since joining Gevo in 2021, Ms. Fitzgerald has held key leadership roles, including Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Vice President of Government Relations. Her nearly 20 years of experience span the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Fuels Alliance America, and Renewable Energy Group, where she built and led successful policy strategies to support clean fuels, rural jobs, and domestic energy production. Ms. Fitzgerald also serves as Chair of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition, where she advocates for market-driven fuel policies that enable private-sector innovation across state and federal jurisdictions.

With this promotion, Gevo reinforces its commitment to delivering real value through energy innovation, carbon abatement that works for business, and American-grown resources.



About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Gevo also operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

