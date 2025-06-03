Bluejay Diagnostics Provides Mid-Year Business and Corporate Update

ACTON, Mass., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay” or the “Company”), a medical diagnostics company developing rapid near-patient testing solutions for critical care, today provided a 2025 mid-year business and corporate update.

Recent Business Highlights and Developments:

SYMON Clinical Program Update: The Company has initiated its pivotal SYMON-II clinical study, following the successful completion of the SYMON-I pilot study, for which a primary analysis highlighted that IL-6 levels within 24 hours of ICU admission may predict sepsis patient mortality out to 28 days. Currently, the Company is collecting, freezing and biobanking samples, with plans to subsequently measure IL-6 concentrations in the bio banked samples near the end of patient enrollment or after the patient enrollment has completed, and later analyze the IL-6 data with the patient outcomes to see if the established IL-6 cutoff value has been validated for 28-day all-cause mortality. Patient enrollment started during the fourth quarter of 2024 and is continuing. The Company’s goal is to use the Symphony IL-6 test to complete the testing in the SYMON-II clinical trial, following completion of the Company’s redevelopment of the cartridges used in the Symphony system.

Regulatory Pathway: Based on previous interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Company continues to plan for a 510(k) submission for its Symphony IL-6 test, with a goal of submitting a 510(k) regulatory application to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2027 and an objective of achieving FDA approval as early as the third quarter of 2028.

Manufacturing Progress: Bluejay continues its collaboration with SanyoSeiko for manufacturing of the Symphony analyzer. The Company is also beginning the process of redeveloping aspects of the Symphony cartridges to address several technical challenges to bring Symphony to a level consistent with necessary performance and quality requirements. While the Company continues to explore the potential for conducting cartridge redevelopment at an in-house facility, it is now actively exploring other alternative pathways for how to pursue such redevelopment, including by outsourcing this work to a third-party contract manufacturing organization that would oversee this process and provide cartridge supply to the Company.

Recent Financial Results: As of April 30, 2025, the Company possessed cash and cash equivalents of approximately $ 5.7 million, while having current liabilities of approximately $1.0 million. The Company incurred losses of approximately $7.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and $1.9 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

April 2025 Private Placement: In April 2025, the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $3.8 million via inducement agreements related to Class C warrant exercises and the issuance of new Class E warrants, strengthening the near-term balance sheet. The Company continues to seek further financing, with a goal of raising at least $30 million in the aggregate through the end of the 2027 fiscal year.

Downsizing of Organization: To preserve cash resources and seek to extend its cash runway, the Company has recently implemented a series of recent cost savings measures in its product development operations and has reduced its overall Company-wide full-time employee headcount to 5 persons following the recent departure of its Chief Technology Officer.





Upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders: The Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2025 Annual Meeting”) is scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 18, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors will be reduced from six to five seats as of the 2025 Annual Meeting, and the Board has nominated five currently serving directors to stand for re-election, three of whom are independent, non-employee directors. The Company has proposed the consideration of two reverse stock split proposals at the 2025 Annual Meeting, which are intended, if ultimately approved and implemented, to increase the price of the Company’s common stock to assist the Company in continuing to meet the Nasdaq Stock Market’s minimum price per share criteria for continued listing on that exchange. “We continue to make focused progress despite a constrained capital environment,” said Neil Dey, Bluejay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our SYMON-I clinical data underscored IL-6’s potential to transform sepsis risk stratification and we look forward to the future completion of our SYMON-II clinical trial. We are actively engaged in identifying funding and strategic opportunities to advance Symphony’s regulatory and commercial roadmap.”

For additional information, please refer to Bluejay’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 13, 2025 and available here.

