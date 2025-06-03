NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 1.47 g/t AuEq Over 74.7 Meters (0.23% Antimony And 0.45 g/t Au), Including 3.59 g/t AuEq Over 18.2 Meters (0.60% Antimony And 0.92 g/t Au), and Also Including 4.61 g/t AuEq Over 6.0 Meters (0.96% Antimony And 0.31 g/t Au) at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada 

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony (“Antimony”, “Sb”) drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world’s prolific mining jurisdictions.

Key Highlights

Further positive, near-surface, oxide gold-antimony drillholes at Resurrection Ridge including:

LB018: 1.47 g/t AuEq* over 74.7 meters (0.23% Sb and 0.45 g/t Au), including 3.59 g/t AuEq* over 18.2 meters (0.60% Sb and 0.92 g/t Au ), and also including 4.61 g/t AuEq* over 6.0 meters (0.96 % Sb and 0.31 g/t Au) LB030: 2.03 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters ( 0.32% Sb and 0.58 g/t Au) Other key results previously released at Resurrection Ridge include (Figure 1, Figure 2): LIM-40: 4.07 g/t AuEq* over 54.9 meters (0.64% Sb and 1.20 g/t Au), including 6.60 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters (+1% Sb and 2.12 g/t Au) LIM-45: 3.02 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters (0.40% Sb and 1.23 g/t Au) , including 4.83 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters ( +1% Sb and 0.35 g/t Au) LIM-48: 2.61 g/t AuEq* over 61.0 meters (0.41% Sb and 0.77 g/t Au) , including 3.82 g/t AuEq* over 24.4 meters (0.77% Sb and 0.37 g/t Au) LB-006: 2.46 g/t AuEq* over 86.9 meters (0.30% Sb and 1.11 g/t Au), including 5.75 g/t AuEq* over 12.8 meters (0.87% Sb and 1.83 g/t Au), and also including 6.77 g/t AuEq* over 6.7 meters (+1% Sb and 2.29 g/t Au) LB-001: 1.69 g/t AuEq* over 63.9 meters (0.33% Sb and 0.21 g/t Au), including 4.10 g/t AuEq* over 17.7 meters (0.83% Sb and 0.38 g/t Au), and also including 4.64 g/t AuEq* over 6.4 meters (+1% Sb and 0.16 g/t Au) LB-003: 3.69 g/t AuEq* over 22.3 meters (0.32% Sb and 2.26 g/t Au), including 8.55 g/t AuEq* over 7.9 meters (0.57% Sb and 5.97 g/t Au) LB023: 2.11 g/t AuEq* over 67.1 meters (0.18% Sb and 1.30 g/t Au), including 4.29 g/t AuEq* over 30.5 meters (0.33% Sb and 2.79 g/t Au), and also including 7.12 g/t AuEq* over 16.8 meters (0.46% Sb and 5.05 g/t Au) *Gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.

Drillholes at Resurrection Ridge are drilled with spacing showing strong potential to advance the Project to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) (see Figure 1)

o Over 20 holes have been released to date; the Company has more than 30 holes with pending results from Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley

o Metallurgical testwork program has commenced with over 100 kg bulk sample from the Project and NevGold core drilling

with over from the Project and NevGold core drilling Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley oxide gold-antimony mineralization demonstrates the significant oxide gold-antimony potential across a large, open mineralized footprint (Figure 1, Figure 4)

o All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential are permitted and ready to drill under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations (“PoO”) approved in November-2024 (see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024)

o All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations (“PoO”) approved in November-2024 (see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024) Significant antimony (Sb) upside: historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but drill intervals exceeded the limit ; these samples are currently being re-assayed at American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada

NevGold will continue re-evaluating historical drilling from the Project, focusing on both oxide gold and antimony

Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:

Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (in progress);

Re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress);

Metallurgical testwork (in progress);

Drill test gold-antimony targets (in planning phase).

Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results.

To view image please click here

Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.

To view image please click here

Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.

To view image please click here

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “With the strongly supported, upsized $6.0 million financing closed, we are fortunate to be in a position where we still have over 30 holes with results to release from our gold-antimony Limo Butte project, and we will also be commencing another phase of drilling in the coming weeks. We are continuing to see exceptional oxide gold-antimony results across a large footprint at the project, and our focus now turns to rapidly advancing Limo Butte to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) in 2025. Our metallurgical testwork program continues to advance to outline the optimal flowsheet to recover the gold and antimony, which is a key step for further project advancement. It is the right time to be advancing and unlocking the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as there is a clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects.”

Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results

Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au % Sb g/t AuEq** From, m To, m Resurrection Ridge LB018 74.7 0.45 0.23% 1.47 36.6 111.3 including 18.2 0.92 0.60% 3.59 73.2 91.4 also including 6.0 0.31 0.96% 4.61 73.2 79.2 LB030 12.2 0.58 0.32% 2.03 170.7 182.9 LB002 25.0 0.07 0.13% 0.67 0.0 25.0 LB21-002*** 64.0 0.72 0.33% 2.19 48.2 112.2 including 24.1 1.47 0.60% 4.17 50.6 74.7 also including 4.5 1.43 2.10% 10.86 67.4 71.9 LB21-003*** 20.1 1.91 0.17% 2.68 62.5 82.6 LB024*** 61.0 0.26 0.18% 1.07 79.3 140.2 LB023*** 67.1 1.30 0.18% 2.11 24.4 91.5 including 30.5 2.79 0.33% 4.29 30.5 61.0 also including 16.8 5.05 0.46% 7.12 42.7 59.4 LB029*** 79.3 0.53 0.14% 1.16 122.0 201.2 including 18.3 0.52 0.30% 1.86 128.0 146.3 LB013*** 49.7 0.15 0.26% 1.29 30.8 80.5 LB21-005*** 79.2 0.22 0.08% 0.56 64.5 143.7 including 8.6 0.59 0.46% 2.66 65.5 74.1 LB006*** 86.9 1.11 0.30% 2.46 36.6 123.4 including 12.8 1.83 0.87% 5.75 79.2 92.0 also including 6.7 2.29 +1%**** 6.77 85.3 92.0 LB001*** 63.9 0.21 0.33% 1.69 13.1 77.0 including 17.7 0.38 0.83% 4.10 55.2 72.8 also including 6.4 0.16 +1%**** 4.64 55.2 61.6 LB003*** 22.3 2.26 0.32% 3.69 67.1 89.3 including 7.9 5.97 0.57% 8.55 81.4 89.3 LB004*** 110.4 0.19 0.12% 0.73 0.0 110.4 including 36.6 0.24 0.21% 1.16 6.7 43.3 LIM-40*** 54.9 1.20 0.64% 4.07 18.3 73.2 including 12.2 2.12 +1%**** 6.60 48.8 61.0 LIM-45*** 36.6 1.23 0.40% 3.02 24.4 61.0 including 12.2 0.35 +1%**** 4.83 36.6 48.8 LIM-48*** 61.0 0.77 0.41% 2.61 24.4 85.4 including 24.4 0.37 0.77% 3.82 48.8 73.2





Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au % Sb g/t AuEq** From, m To, m Cadillac Valley LB22-007*** 169.2 0.89 0.18% 1.70 213.5 382.7 including 54.4 2.26 0.13% 2.85 213.5 267.9 also including 3.10 0.76 2.76% 13.15 259.2 267.9 LB22-006*** 124.7 0.84 0.11% 1.34 127.4 252.1 including 24.3 1.32 0.20% 2.23 160.6 184.9 LB22-019*** 28.9 1.09 0.04% 1.27 170.7 199.6 LB054*** 12.2 0.42 0.08% 0.79 12.2 24.4

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.

**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.

***Selected drillholes released in previous News Releases on February 27, 2025, March 26, 2025, April 10, 2025, April 24, 2025, and May 13, 2025.

**** Historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit.

Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Potential

A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.

Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb 2 S 3 ) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony.

Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University (“BYU”) Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite. BYU Thesis Report

NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: “The antimony results from the historic holes continue to show oxide gold-antimony continuity in the Resurrection Ridge area. The mineralization follows both the favorable horizon as well as mapped structures. Our 2025 exploration program will follow up on the open mineralization in the Resurrection Ridge and Cadilac Valley areas, as well as look at several advanced gold-antimony targets within the project boundary. We also look forward to the results from the Limo Butte metallurgical program which will help refine the recovery flowsheet for gold and antimony.”

Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.

To view image please click here

US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025

The Company is pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply. Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important “Critical Mineral” in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.

The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States (“US”) Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").

This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.

Importance of Antimony

Antimony is considered a “Critical Mineral” by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). “Critical Minerals” are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.

Globally, approximately 90% of the world’s current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) has designated antimony as a “Critical Mineral” due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua”, NASDAQ:PPTA, TSX:PPTA) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua’s project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold’s Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense (“DOD”) awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States (“US EXIM”) (see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))

Drillhole Orientation Details



Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LB018 RR 666993 4417308 2132 152.4 0 -90 LB030 RR 667143 4417273 2174 193.5 0 -60 LB002 RR 667177 4417244 2192 182.9 82 -50 LB21-002 RR 666979 4417343 2117 151.8 0 90 LB21-003 RR 667061 4417417 2129 183.5 0 90 LB024 RR 667217 4417423 2159 189 70 -80 LB023 RR 667143 4417273 2174 187 70 -60 LB029 RR 667128 4417307 2162 237.7 0 -90 LB013 RR 667142 4417273 2177 164.7 90 -50 LB21-005 RR 667279 4417487 2179 253.8 0 -90 LB006 RR 667030 4417384 2125 152.7 0 -90 LB001 RR 667036 4417384 2125 77 0 -90 LB003 RR 667134 4417528 2133 129.4 0 -90 LB004 RR 667313 4417277 2239 198.7 270 -50 LIM-40 RR 667018 4417409 2124 289.6 0 -90 LIM-45 RR 666929 4417389 2103 179.8 0 -90 LIM-48 RR 666927 4417374 2105 286.5 0 -90 LB22-007 CV 665211 4415453 2031 403.5 254 -86 LB22-006 CV 664692 4414921 2042 379.8 144 -77 LB22-019 CV 664433 4414318 2096 335.3 116 -66 LB054 CV 665323 4415090 2059 157.0 0 -90

Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity

To view image please click here

Engagement of Marketing Consultants

The Company is pleased to announce it has retained Machai Capital Inc. (“Machai Capital”), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide marketing services including advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. Machai Capital will utilize its expertise in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance the Company's marketing campaigns and increase awareness of the Company. The program is budgeted for C$350,000 over a two-month term. Machai Capital and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Machai Capital currently owns 50,000 shares of the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has retained Equedia Network Corporation, based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. The program will utilize non-generic marketing channels to provide the Company exposure to fresh investment audiences. The advertising program is budgeted for C$150,000 over a six-month term. Equedia Network Corporation and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

Historical Data Validation

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.

The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.

Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

References

Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of. Article Prepared by Forbes.

Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions. Article Prepared by AP News.

Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate. Article Prepared by Reuters.

Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China’s Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals. Article Prepared by Reuters.

Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary. Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.

Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023. Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S

U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals. Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S

Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.