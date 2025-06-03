Endeavour Silver Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results and Retirement of Ricardo Campoy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on June 3, 2025 in Vancouver. A total of 137,600,042 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 50.23% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
|DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Rex J. McLennan
|78,925,775
|16,641,936
|82.59%
|17.41%
|Margaret M. Beck
|94,445,855
|1,121,856
|98.83%
|1.17%
|Daniel Dickson
|94,821,211
|746,500
|99.22%
|0.78%
|Amy Jacobsen
|94,670,510
|897,202
|99.06%
|0.94%
|Angela Johnson
|93,733,044
|1,834,668
|98.08%
|1.92%
|Kenneth Pickering
|80,323,860
|15,243,851
|84.05%
|15.95%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|93,983,060
|1,584,651
|98.34%
|1.66%
All director nominees were re‑elected.
Shareholders voted 98.50% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven. In addition, shareholders also voted 86.58% in favour of re‑appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
Retirement of Ricardo Campoy
The Company would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Ricardo Campoy for his 14 years of commitment to the Board.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ricardo for his steadfast leadership and many contributions over the years,” said Rex McLennan, Chairman of the Board. “His experience and guidance have been instrumental to the Company’s progress, and we wish him the best as he moves into this next chapter of retirement.”
