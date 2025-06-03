SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating DV, MANH, DOCS, and SEDG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Doximity, Inc., and SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating DoubleVerify Holdings regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where DoubleVerify’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (ii) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (iii) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (iv) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted DoubleVerify’s profits; (v) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; and (vi) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. Morris Kandinov is investigating Manhattan Associates regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the class period made false and/or misleading statements concerning Manhattan Associates' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services. The complaint alleges that defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates' forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver "responsible targets" for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates' services were not equipped to achieve such targets. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS)

On May 13, 2025, Judge Noël Wise of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Doximity, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Accused of Misleading Investors

On April 6, 2025, Judge Gregory H. Woods of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

