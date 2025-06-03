Canine Protection International's Exclusive Training Program for Clients Seeking High Caliber Protection Dogs





DALLAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canine Protection International (CPI) , a premier provider of the worlds best protection dogs, has announced the continued success of its exclusive, high-performance training program tailored specifically for high-net-worth individuals and families. With a selective annual output of no more than 24 dogs, CPI offers fully trained, family-friendly protection dogs that provide unmatched safety and peace of mind.

Based just north of Dallas, Texas, CPI operates from a private, state-of-the-art 2,400-square-foot training facility situated on a secure 10-acre property. Each dog is selected from Europe’s top bloodlines and undergoes intensive, individualized training to ensure real-world protection capabilities, complete off-leash obedience, and simple integration into home and family environments.

In response to growing client demand, CPI now offers the option to purchase dogs as a matched protection pair — an elite package priced at around $300,000. These specially selected pairs are trained to work together to provide an enhanced security presence, offering even greater peace of mind for families with expansive estates or dynamic security needs.

CPI’s clients include business leaders, celebrities, and public figures seeking a discreet and effective layer of personal and family security. CPI works closely with each client to match them with the ideal dog, or pair of dogs, based on lifestyle, security requirements, and family dynamics. This hands-on strategy ensures that the transition is smooth and that the dogs are fully prepared for their new environment.

“We deliver a dog that feels like a natural part of our client’s home from day one,” said Alex Bois, Owner and Managing Director of CPI. “Each dog is trained in our facility and lives in our home before going to its new family. This allows us to tailor their behavior to a real domestic setting, which is critical for a smooth transition.”

CPI’s training program focuses on “functional off-leash protection,” meaning the dogs can respond to commands in any environment—indoors, outdoors, in cities, or in rural areas—without requiring equipment or incentives like food or toys. Their protection responses are built for real-life scenarios and do not rely on sport-based training techniques or theatrical aggression.

According to Bois, CPI places a strong emphasis on clear, consistent performance in high-stress situations. “We do not turn our clients into dog trainers,” he said. “We deliver fully trained protection dogs that respond naturally to praise and direction, not treats or force. Our clients can feel confident in the dog’s ability to protect without needing to manage complex behaviors.”

CPI’s business model prioritizes quality control and customer satisfaction. Clients frequently return for additional dogs and refer others based on their personal experience and long-term results.

CPI also provides comprehensive post-delivery support, including follow-ups and refresher training, to ensure the dog’s skills remain sharp and aligned with the client’s needs. This commitment to client service further distinguishes CPI in a competitive market.

Canine Protection International is a leading provider of Elite Family & Estate Protection Dogs, specializing in tailored, off-leash functional obedience and real-world protection capabilities. Founded over 30 years ago, CPI has delivered thousands of highly trained dogs to clients around the world. Based in Dallas, Texas, CPI maintains a private training facility and limits its annual output to ensure each dog receives personal attention and delivers high performance. CPI is led by Owner and Managing Director Alex Bois.

