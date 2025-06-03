Encore Data Products Unveils Califone Soft Floor Rockers and Gaming Chairs for Ultimate Comfort and Support

Lafayette, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, a key player in audio and tech solutions, is broadening its offerings with the new Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair. This new product aims to cater to schools, libraries, and businesses, emphasizing comfort and functionality for those who spend long periods sitting, whether for gaming or learning.

The Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair is designed for comfort and support, making it a suitable choice for places where people sit for long stretches. It's well-suited for students in class or library users engrossed in their books. Gamers will appreciate the chair's ability to offer an immersive experience without sacrificing comfort.

Located in Lafayette, Colorado, Encore Data Products has become known for its extensive range of audio and visual tools, including headphones, AV equipment, and health-conscious supplies. Their expertise includes supplying a variety of headphones, from school-friendly models to protective ear gear, as detailed on their website, enhancing choices for schools and businesses alike. Adding the gaming chair aligns with their mission of providing versatile and top-quality products across different platforms.

A representative from Encore Data Products shared their excitement about the new chair. "We are thrilled to introduce the Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair to our lineup. This addition underscores our commitment to enhancing the user experience through comfortable and innovative products," the representative said. "Schools, libraries, and businesses can now access a seating solution that not only supports extended use but also complements a variety of settings."

The chair features soft cushioning and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort. Its sleek black color gives it a modern look, adding style to any room. While focused on comfort, it remains robust and durable enough for daily use.

Encore Data Products' range extends beyond seating, offering a wide selection of headphones, from school-friendly models to protective ear gear. These options focus on being durable and easy to maintain, important for both schools and businesses.

They also serve the AV tech sector with products like charge and sync devices, document cameras, laptops, and touchscreens, designed to support digital learning and interactive presentations. Their line of clean and healthy supplies, including electronic sanitizers and covers, shows their dedication to safety and hygiene.

Over the years, Encore Data Products has been a reliable partner for many schools, libraries, and businesses, building a strong industry presence with its wide product range and customer service. Adding the Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair is a strategic step to further improve user experiences where comfort matters most.

The representative emphasized, "As educational and entertainment environments evolve, providing the right tools and accessories becomes increasingly important. Our new Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair represents our dedication to offering products that meet and exceed the needs of our diverse clientele."

Encore Data Products leads innovation in the audio and visual tech world, always expanding to offer products that are both high-quality and functional. Those interested can learn more about their offerings in AV technology, including podcasting and esports systems, by visiting their website. The Califone Soft Floor Rocker and Gaming Chair highlights their commitment to supporting educational, work, and entertainment spaces with well-thought-out, comfortable products.

The gaming chair is now available through the Encore Data Products website, allowing institutions and consumers to upgrade their spaces with this quality seating solution. Those interested can find more details by visiting their website.

