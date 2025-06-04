AVITA Medical’s RECELL Platform Recognized for Surgical Innovation in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

VALENCIA, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering a portfolio of transformative solutions, today announced that RECELLⓇ, including RECELLⓇ GO, has been recognized as the “Best New Technology Solution – Surgical” in the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

RECELL, FDA-approved for thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects, has treated over 30,000 patients worldwide. RECELL requires significantly less donor skin than traditional grafting, reducing donor-site pain and accelerating recovery. Additional clinical outcomes include fewer procedures, improved functional and aesthetic results, and shorter hospital stays.

RECELL GO retains these clinical benefits while enhancing procedural consistency and surgical team coordination, with the physician remaining central throughout the procedure. This design supports adoption in high-volume burn and trauma centers, and enables scalable, cost-efficient deployment across acute wound care settings.

“We appreciate this recognition, which highlights RECELL’s advantages in burn and trauma care,” said Jim Corbett, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “By requiring significantly less donor skin than traditional grafting, RECELL reduces donor-site pain, accelerates healing and improves patient outcomes. We remain committed to expanding access and advancing care for patients.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies and products shaping healthcare’s future. The 2025 program drew over 4,500 nominations globally.

In addition to this recognition, Dr. Katie Bush, Senior Vice President of Scientific & Medical Affairs of AVITA Medical, was awarded the 2025 Emerald Pinnacle Healthcare Award in the Medical Device category. The Pinnacle Award celebrates companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation, leadership, and impact in healthcare.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL System®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn wounds and full-thickness skin defects. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point of care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including burns, full-thickness skin defects, and vitiligo. The RECELL System, excluding RECELL GO™, is TGA-registered in Australia, has received CE mark approval in Europe, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

