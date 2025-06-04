Wingstop Taps QSIC to Power the In-Store Music for First Location in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC , the global in-store audio platform that uses AI audio and data intelligence to help retailers and brands unlock the value of the in-store experience, today announced it will power the in-store audio for Wingstop’s first Australian location in Sydney. Wingstop has been gaining momentum on social media in Australia for months, building anticipation with fans well ahead of the official grand opening.

QSIC develops audio experiences for global retailers designed to improve customer experiences, enhance sales and encourage repeat business with carefully curated music. For Wingstop’s new location, QSIC’s intelligent audio platform will power a branded music experience that mirrors Wingstop’s bold personality and high-energy atmosphere.

“At Wingstop, we’re committed to creating a world-class guest experience from our flavours to the atmosphere,” said Locky Paech, Corporate Operations Director at Wingstop. “As we opened our first location in Australia, we wanted every detail to reflect the bold and energetic personality of our brand. Partnering with QSIC allows us to bring the Wingstop brand to life through music, creating a vibe that’s distinctly ours from the moment guests walk through the door.”

Wingstop is one of the fastest-growing global restaurant brands with more than 2,500 locations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France and the United Arab Emirates. Known for its bold chicken wing flavours, Wingstop has built a loyal fan base worldwide. For its new Sydney location, QSIC designed a custom audio experience that serves as an extension of the brand’s bold identity.

“Curated music experiences have a significant impact on customer engagement and satisfaction,” said Brad Montgomery, QSIC’s Commercial Lead APAC. “Customers want to hear music that complements a store and enhances their experience, not just today’s top hits or elevator music. With Wingstop, we’re building an audio experience that’s as bold and intentional as the brand itself.”

QSIC powers the audio for grocery, convenience, QSR, hospitality, fashion and specialty retail locations across the globe. The company was founded in Australia and has since expanded internationally, working with leaders such as McDonald’s, Coles/Reddy Express and 7-Eleven, among others.

About QSIC

QSIC is the global intelligent in-store audio platform that uses data & AI to remove friction from the planning process and elevate and measure the impact of audio. Reaching over 100 million in-store shoppers monthly, QSIC helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercializing their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. QSIC has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

