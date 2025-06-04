More Than a Symposium: IOF Builds Momentum Toward the Future of Orthodontics

HONG KONG, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Orthodontics Foundation (IOF), in collaboration with the ADA Forsyth Institute (AFI) and the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), will host the 2025 IOF-ADA Forsyth International Orthodontic Symposium on June 27–28, 2025, at UCM in Madrid, Spain. As the fourth edition in a continuing series, the symposium reflects IOF’s enduring commitment to assembling global leaders in orthodontics. While this event brings together more than 30 speakers from over 20 global institutions, it represents more than a two-day academic gathering—it is the latest milestone in IOF’s long-term commitment to advancing orthodontics through innovation, global dialogue, and clinical impact.





Established in 2022, IOF believes that innovation is the cornerstone of the future of orthodontics. Its mission is to foster the emergence and application of transformative ideas that can address real-world challenges. As a global platform, IOF brings together early-career and seasoned researchers and clinicians, along with thought leaders across continents to catalyze meaningful progress in orthodontic science and care.

Innovation in Focus: A Snapshot of the 2025 Symposium

The upcoming symposium will explore how emerging technologies are transforming interdisciplinary care. Four key sessions will spotlight advances in 3D biomechanics, aligner systems, the biology of tooth movement, and collaboration across dental specialties. Topics include digital workflow integration, the use of AI in treatment planning, and innovations in orthodontic biomechanics.

Unlike traditional conferences, the International Orthodontic Symposium curates its speaker lineup independently, based on scientific merit and clinical relevance. The event also features the “New Innovator Session,” where IOF Research Grants recipients present their research-in-progress and discuss how novel concepts can translate into practice.

As Prof. Conchita Martin, organizing committee member and Professor of Orthodontics and Research Methodology at UCM, states: “In designing and planning the symposium, our goal was to create an engaging balance between cutting-edge research, practical application, and interactive discussion. This symposium is not only about learning but, in accordance with the IOF mission, providing a platform for researchers and professionals to exchange knowledge and explore new ideas.”

Bridging Borders: A Global Stage for Orthodontic Innovation

Beyond the symposium, IOF is steadily building a multi-channel platform for knowledge exchange and professional development. Through initiatives such as the IOF Talk, the Clinical Showcase series, IOF supports orthodontic professionals in more than 130 countries and regions, making top-tier orthodontic education more equitable, inclusive, and accessible worldwide.

Committed to advancing orthodontic innovation and clinical translation, IOF launched its annual Research Grant program since its inception, attracting 140 applications from across continents and funding 39 outstanding proposals to date. This program prioritizes forward-looking research in fields such as digital orthodontics, biomechanics, gene therapy, and AI applications.

By empowering both emerging and established voices in the profession, IOF accelerates the real-world impact of promising ideas — particularly in underserved or rapidly evolving healthcare systems.

As one of the field’s leading voices, Prof. Theodore Eliades, IOF Science Committee member and Professor and Director of the Orthodontic and Paediatric Dentistry clinics at the University of Zurich, notes: “What IOF programs offer is an excellent panel of speakers and reviewers, typically made up of scientists, academics, and clinicians—not just users of innovations, but those who generate clinical data and establish validated clinical processes. This list is independently curated by IOF, with the sole objective of pushing the field forward — to explore what orthodontics could look like in the next decade.”

What’s Next: IOF’s Vision for Global Orthodontic Innovation

Committed to strengthening its role as a global hub for orthodontic innovation, IOF will further optimize its initiatives in education, research and collaboration in orthodontics.

A major upgrade to IOF’s Research Grant program will be unveiled at this year’s Symposium, marking a renewed commitment to supporting projects with high application potential and strategic relevance to the profession. In the realm of education, IOF is exploring academic collaborations with leading universities to provide more accessible learning resources for students and young professionals. In parallel, IOF is working to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as AI into training and development, with initiatives like VR/AR-powered learning experiences. Meanwhile, the foundation is also committed to supporting scientific dialogue around complex or controversial topics in orthodontics—such as early treatment—by providing evidence-based guidance and theoretical support for clinical practice.

By supporting diverse talent and fostering global exchange, IOF aims to shape a more innovative, inclusive, and patient-centered future for orthodontics.

