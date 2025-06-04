Sterling launches overnight global trading in US NMS equities

Chicago , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk and margin, and trading, today announced the launch of 24x5 global trading in US National Market System (NMS) equities. Through Sterling OMS, clients can now trade overnight via Blue Ocean ATS.

This marks the latest milestone in Sterling’s ongoing global expansion strategy. On the product front, Sterling continues to enhance its OMS, risk, and trading capabilities. These now span multi asset classes, including US and international equities and options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX, and crypto.

All Sterling routing venues currently onboarded with Blue Ocean are available for overnight trading. Clients also benefit from market data and direct routing to Blue Ocean ATS. Additionally, Sterling has rolled out enhanced APIs, enabling clients to automate margin rate adjustments to account for overnight trading.

Said Jen Nayar, Sterling President & CEO: “At Sterling, we are committed to providing our clients with global access to trading in US equities, now extending into overnight hours. At the same time, we continue to advance our OMS and intraday risk and margin measurement capabilities. These enhancements enable our clients to confidently navigate today's volatile, unpredictable, and complex global markets.”

About Sterling Trading Tech
Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options, futures, fixed income, mutual funds, FX and crypto markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, Sterling provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Sterling is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. For more information, please visit www.sterlingtradingtech.com.

