Ex dividend NOK 1.25 today

The shares in Vistin Pharma ASA (VISTN) will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.25 as from today, 04.06.2025.
May 22, 2025 08:59 ET | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, Norway, 22 May 2025 Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), please find attached the minutes from the annual general meeting held today, on the 22 May 2025. For further information, please contact: ...Read More
May 22, 2025 05:56 ET | Source: Vistin Pharma ASA
Oslo, Norway, 22 May 2025 In relation to the Annual General Meeting in Vistin Pharma ASA (OSE: VISTN), on the 22th of May, the Company's Chair of the Board, Øyvin Brøymer, has received open proxies...Read More