Donatas Celešius appointed as Member of the Management Board and Head of Development at Enefit Green

The Supervisory Board of Enefit Green has appointed Donatas Celešius as Member of the Management Board and Head of Development at Enefit Green. His three-year term will commence on 7 June 2025.

Celešius has been with Enefit Green since 2018, holding several senior positions, including General Manager and Head of Development for the Lithuanian unit. Prior to joining Enefit Green, he worked on wind energy development at Nelja Energia and led major landfill biogas projects at Proto Paslaugos in Lithuania.

Celešius holds a master’s degree in information and communication management from Vilnius University and a bachelor’s degree in international business management.





