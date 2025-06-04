Bitwise Accelerates European Expansion with Addition of Melissa De Sanctis and Fabio Massellani

De Sanctis joins the marketing team as Product Marketing Manager, while Massellani joins the sales team as Senior Regional Consultant – Southern Europe

June 4, 2025, Bitwise , a leading global digital asset management firm, announces the addition of two new professionals to its team: Melissa De Sanctis as Product Marketing Manager and Fabio Massellani as Senior Regional Consultant – Southern Europe.

Melissa De Sanctis brings over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including 17 years at Borsa Italiana. She has held roles such as Business Development Manager for retail investors and later served as Senior Marketing Manager, leading commercial and marketing activities for the group’s secondary markets. She oversaw the development and launch of new instruments for IDEM, the derivatives segment of Borsa Italiana. Most recently, she was Head of Marketing and Communication at Spectrum Markets, a pan-European regulated venue for trading securitized derivatives.

In her new role at Bitwise, Melissa — based in Milan — joins the marketing team led by Maximilian Monteleone, Head of Marketing for Europe at Bitwise. While based in Italy, her strategic focus will also support the Spanish market.

Fabio Massellani developed his career at BPER Banca Group, where he held various roles with increasing responsibility. He worked as a fund selector and equity strategist at Optima SIM, with a specific focus on passive and indexed strategies. In recent years, he served as Sales Associate at HANetf, contributing to business development and product positioning — including in Spain.

At Bitwise, Fabio joins the sales team and reports directly to Bradley Duke, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Bitwise. He will support the company’s growth across Southern Europe, with a particular focus on Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

These additions strengthen Bitwise’s presence in the region, following the recent appointment of Flavio Rossetti as Regional Consultant for Southern Europe, and are part of a broader European expansion plan initiated in August 2024 with the acquisition of ETC Group.

Bradley Duke, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Bitwise, commented: “We’re excited to welcome Melissa and Fabio to Bitwise. As institutional and professional investors increasingly recognize the potential of digital assets to enhance portfolio performance, our role is to be a trusted partner in that journey. Southern Europe — including Spain — is a key market for us, and the addition of Melissa and Fabio, with their deep expertise and local insight, will help us serve investors even better.”

Melissa De Sanctis said: “I’m thrilled to join an innovative and forward-thinking firm like Bitwise. The crypto sector is evolving rapidly, and I strongly believe that providing secure, regulated instruments like ETPs is essential to making this space more accessible. It’s a real opportunity to engage more institutional and retail participants in the world of digital assets and blockchain technology.”

Fabio Massellani added: “I’m delighted to join a dynamic and fast-growing company like Bitwise. I look forward to applying my experience in the Southern European market to support our company’s mission. I’m confident my contribution will help strengthen Bitwise’s footprint and support its commitment to innovation in the fast-moving world of crypto investing.”

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world’s leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe’s most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin. We exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Our European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu



