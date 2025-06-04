United States M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2025: Unlocking Legal Pricing Transparency from Court Filings to Rate Sheets - Access Rates by Practice Area for 145 Firms

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2022 - 2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of the pre-eminent Deal Law Firms in the US. Hourly rates in the M&A market are the perennial leaders due to the nature of deals - legal fees paid in-full when the merger completes so no lengthy billing process, both sides want the deal done and are therefore non-adversarial and legal fees can be capitalized not expensed.
The deal landscape remains uncertain but one thing that is certain - private and corporate cash levels are at an all-time high, waiting to be deployed. We expect that deployment to happen in one year or less. Using state of the art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at over 2,900 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the analytical reports, such as the 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report TM, is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, Associate - 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rate year fields were estimated.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts - SCOTUS, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:
- Direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and
- Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary and Research and Reporting Methodology
Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group & Practice Area
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Capital Markets
- Private Equity
- AMLAW 10
- AMLAW 25
- AMLAW 50
- AMLAW 51-100
- AMLAW 100
- AMLAW 101-200
- AMLAW 200
Section 2: Rates by Law Firm & Practice Area
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Capital Markets
- Private Equity
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Blank Rome LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Bracewell LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Clark Hill PLC
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- Dentons
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Greenspoon Marder LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herrick Feinstein LLP
- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Locke Lord LLP
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
- Seward & Kissel LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe LLP
- Stinson LLP
- Stoel Rives LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
- UB Greensfelder LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8lekp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.