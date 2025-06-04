To

4 June 2025

Company Announcement number 49/2025

Summary of extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting on the 4 June 2025 at 10.00 am at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:

Proposal for the election of the Head of Wholesale Credit and LC&I Risk Management, Claus Schrøder Jensen, to the company’s Board of Directors Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders

Summary:

Re item 1: The proposal was unanimously adopted.

Re item 2: Nothing under this item.

---ooo0ooo---

The Board of Directors now consists of:

Christian Bornfeld

Jesper Koefoed

Jakob Bøss

Linda Fagerlund

Claus Schrøder Jensen





In addition, the Board of Directors comprises board members elected by the employees:

Majken Hammer Sløk

Christian Hilligsøe Heinig

Gøsta Harboe Rasmussen





The Executive Management

For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.

