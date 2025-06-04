|To
Summary of extraordinary general meeting of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Realkredit Danmark A/S held an extraordinary general meeting on the 4 June 2025 at 10.00 am at Bernstorffsgade 40, 1577 København V, with the following agenda:
- Proposal for the election of the Head of Wholesale Credit and LC&I Risk Management, Claus Schrøder Jensen, to the company’s Board of Directors
- Consideration of any proposals and issues from the Board of Directors or shareholders
Summary:
Re item 1: The proposal was unanimously adopted.
Re item 2: Nothing under this item.
The Board of Directors now consists of:
- Christian Bornfeld
- Jesper Koefoed
- Jakob Bøss
- Linda Fagerlund
- Claus Schrøder Jensen
In addition, the Board of Directors comprises board members elected by the employees:
- Majken Hammer Sløk
- Christian Hilligsøe Heinig
- Gøsta Harboe Rasmussen
For further information, please contact Helle Meineche, on +45 21 55 87 42.
