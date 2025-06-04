Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Delivers Connected Vehicle Solution For The AA

End-to-end management of project has increased vehicle connectivity, efficiency, and ROI for the UK’s leading vehicle breakdown service.

Bracknell, UK. 4th June 2025 – Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has successfully completed the installation of over 2,500 ruggedised 5G routers across The AA’s roadside vehicle fleet, delivering enhanced connectivity, operational efficiency, and cost savings. The ambitious nationwide deployment of Panasonic’s Connected Vehicle solution was completed in just over nine months, and was conducted in partnership with The AA, Cradlepoint (an Ericsson company), and Gamma Telecom.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK managed the entire process, including overall project management, testing, installation, training, reporting, and ongoing field services maintenance for the next five years.

Optimised Connectivity Across the UK

Connectivity is provided in a 25-metre radius around the vehicle. By integrating a seamless twin-5G modem solution, using primary and backup SIMs, The AA can take advantage of up to 98% connectivity across the UK.

With real-time data from multiple hardware solutions and applications – such as vehicle diagnostics, onboard cameras, and call-out information – reliant on strong, reliable connectivity, Panasonic’s solution minimises downtime and maximises efficiency at the roadside.

It also reduces total cost of ownership for The AA, as individual cellular plans for multiple devices are not required. This helps to prevent any unexpected data usage costs, whilst removing the need to purchase multiple devices with 5G capabilities.

To further optimise operations, Panasonic also manages Ericsson’s NetCloud Manager platform on behalf of The AA, providing real-time insights into data usage, application efficiency, and network performance. The single-pane-of-glass monitoring system provides full visibility over the entire fleet, providing The AA with real-time insights into the solution’s effectiveness.

Maximising Efficiency at the Roadside

For some patrols, The AA also utilises a Screen Mirroring Solution, which enables on-screen data from a TOUGHBOOK rugged device to be displayed on an infotainment screen in the front of patrol vehicles. This increases productivity, flexibility and communication for The AA’s technicians.

Wendy Richardson-Brooks, IT Operations Improvement & Innovation Manager at The AA, said: “This is a game-changing solution for our patrols. With our previous solution that could only connect to 3G or 4G connections, connectivity was significantly reduced, stifling productivity on the roadside. Now, with Panasonic and its partners, we have a ruggedised solution that delivers close to 100% connectivity for all of our patrols. This helps our technicians to more quickly and efficiently diagnose and repair vehicles at the roadside – increasing customer satisfaction.”



Nick Miller, EU Sales Strategy Manager at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, added: “This project demonstrates Panasonic’s commitment to delivering best-in-class connectivity solutions, in condensed time frame. By combining cutting-edge ruggedised routers, industry-leading network management, and a fully managed service approach, Panasonic is ensuring The AA’s fleet remains at the forefront of technological innovation.”

For more information on Panasonic’s Connected Vehicle offering, please click here: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/gb/en/blog/rugged-vehicle-routers-increase-connectivity-uptime-field-services



For more information on Panasonic’s Vehicle Integration Services, please click here: https://eu.connect.panasonic.com/hu/en/toughbook-vehicle-integration-services

