Accumulus Synergy and Veeva Systems Partner to Advance Regulatory Transformation and Connectivity

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Accumulus Synergy (“Accumulus”) announced a strategic partnership with Veeva Systems (“Veeva”) focused on enabling connectivity to help the life sciences industry more effectively exchange regulated information with national regulatory authorities (NRAs) around the world. The partnership aims to empower customers with the tools needed to meet today’s regulatory interoperability demands while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to the evolving regulatory technology landscape.

“Our partnership with Veeva is an important step forward in enabling our collective customers to maximize the benefit of the two technologies - Accumulus' single dossier in the cloud and Veeva's comprehensive Regulatory Information Management (RIM) platform,” said Francisco Nogueira, CEO of Accumulus. “At Accumulus, we have seen tremendous cycle time improvements driven by our platform. Through this partnership, we’re poised to significantly increase organizational efficiency for our customers by providing connectivity between Veeva RIM and the Accumulus platform.”

The partnership is designed to bridge current requirements and emerging needs, supporting near-term connectivity while aligning with global efforts to modernize regulatory technology. It will enable life sciences organizations to seamlessly connect systems across borders and platforms without being locked into legacy approaches.

“Our customers are eager to find innovative solutions to drive efficiencies in NRA interactions and review cycles,” said Marc Gabriel, Vice President, Regulatory at Veeva. “We look forward to working with Accumulus to build connections to advance the industry.”

The Accumulus-Veeva partnership represents a shared vision for an ecosystem where collaboration drives progress and sponsors are empowered with meaningful solutions. Accumulus and Veeva are positioning the industry for sustainable innovation by bridging Veeva RIM and NRAs in the cloud.

Accumulus Synergy is a leading cloud technology provider reimagining how life sciences organizations and national regulatory authorities work together to accelerate cycle times from drug discovery through global availability. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences – regulatory ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry, and manufacturing and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy members include leading global pharmaceutical companies.

