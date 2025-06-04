Igniting Awareness, Extinguishing Risk: Enhancing Fire Safety in Indigenous Communities Across Canada to Help Save More Lives

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, Firefighters Without Borders, and Kidde partner to provide smoke alarms and education, addressing critical home fire safety gaps.

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Canada, Indigenous people experience higher rates of fire-related deaths often due to insufficient access to fire safety resources and working smoke alarms1, especially at home. To address these factors, a new initiative was developed in collaboration with the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC), Firefighters Without Borders (FWB), and Kidde , North America’s #1 home fire safety brand2. Through these important partnerships, Kidde will contribute nearly $400,000 CAD worth of smoke alarms to 16 First Nations communities, marking a significant step towards addressing the urgent need for enhanced fire safety in Indigenous communities within Canada, also known as Turtle Island.

This collaboration is an expansion of Kidde’s annual Cause for Alarm™ campaign, the brand’s global education program that aims to help make every home a safer home by bridging gaps in both access to smoke alarms and fire safety education. For the first time, the campaign will launch a dedicated initiative focused on Indigenous communities within Canada.

Participating First Nations communities will receive smoke alarms, tailored educational resources, and comprehensive support for the installation of these fire safety devices inside homes. This initial phase of the program will serve as a pilot project, with the intention to reach more communities in future years.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, and through our Cause For Alarm™ campaign, we strive to make that a reality for all communities,” said Ivanette Bonilla, Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer, Kidde. “By partnering with the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council and Firefighters Without Borders, we’re combining our strengths to make a meaningful difference in the safety and well-being of Indigenous communities across Canada. It’s about working together to provide essential tools and knowledge where they are needed most."

“This initiative represents a crucial step forward in our ongoing efforts to close the gap in fire safety for Indigenous communities,” said Arnold Lazare, Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Fire Safety Council. “By combining access to critically important smoke alarms with culturally relevant fire safety education, we are not only helping to protect homes, but we are empowering people with the knowledge and tools they need to stay safe. Through collaboration with Kidde and our partners, we are fostering long-term resilience and building a foundation for safer, stronger Indigenous communities across the country for generations to come.”

"This impactful collaboration leverages the unique expertise of every partner and for FWB is the kind of tailored initiative that moves us forward in our mission to equip communities with the resources they need,” said Frank Lamie, President, Firefighters Without Borders. “Together, we are delivering not just equipment, but essential tools and knowledge that empower communities to create safer homes, raise awareness, and build long-term resilience—one alarm, one training session, and one act of solidarity at a time."

Cross Lake Nation firefighters preparing to install Kidde smoke alarms as one of the first communities to receive fire safety resources through the Cause For Alarm initiative, December 2024.

In-community supporters, including local fire chiefs and departments, social emergency managers, and other community safety leaders, are integral to ensuring an equitable distribution of smoke alarms that effectively meets the unique needs and goals of each participating community.

Additionally, logistical support for the shipment of smoke alarms to select communities will be provided by CN, a leading North American transportation and logistics company, as part of their ongoing collaboration with Firefighters Without Borders.

The participating communities were selected in consultation with the NIFSC and FWB based on urgent needs within their networks and in alignment with local goals and protocols.

The communities included in this initial phase of the program are:

Cross Lake First Nations

Norway House Cree Nation

Kahnawake First Nations

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway First Nation

Eagle Lake First Nation

Wabauskang First Nation

Lac Des Mille Lac First Nation

Alexander First Nation

Paul First Nation

Enoch Cree Nation

Ochapowace Nation

Chacachas Treaty Nation

Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation

Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve

Tsuuti’ina Nation

M'Chigeeng First Nation





About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Kidde Global Solutions, a global leader in fire and life safety solutions. For more information, visit kiddecanada.com or follow @KiddeCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC)

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC) is a national Indigenous-led organization dedicated to supporting fire safety, emergency management, and community resilience in First Nation communities across Canada. Established by the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC), NIFSC works to eliminate the loss of life, property, and critical infrastructure due to fire and other preventable emergencies.

Through culturally relevant programs, training, resources, and partnerships, NIFSC ensures that Indigenous communities have equitable access to fire safety services and infrastructure. The organization is guided by core values including respect for Indigenous knowledge and culture, community empowerment, collaboration, accountability, and a commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and Truth and Reconciliation.

NIFSC empowers communities to build capacity, enhance safety, and preserve traditional knowledge while promoting self-determination and long-term community well-being.

About Firefighters Without Borders (FWB)

Firefighters Without Borders (FWB) is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization based in Ontario, Canada. Dedicated to protecting life, property, and the environment, FWB provides professional training, educational resources, and donated equipment to firefighters and emergency responders in underserved communities across Canada and around the world. Guided by values of integrity, sustainability, partnership, expertise, and accountability, FWB works to empower local responders and help build resilient, self-sufficient emergency services—one community at a time.

For more information about:

Cause For Alarm, visit CauseForAlarm.org/Canada

National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, visit IndigenousFireSafety.ca

Firefighters Without Borders in Canada, visit FirefightersWithoutBorders.org





