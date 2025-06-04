DIAGNOS Welcomes Former White House Economic Adviser Dr. Tomas J. Philipson to its Advisory Board for the US Market

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce that Dr. Tomas J. Philipson has joined the Corporation’s Advisory Board.

Dr. Tomas J. Philipson is considered an expert in US economic policy, particularly health care policy and appears often on major media outlets, including Forbes, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, BBC, CBS, ABC, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, Yahoo Finance, American Voice, Bloomberg, and CSPAN.

He currently serves as Managing Partner of the VC firm MEDA Ventures, serves on several corporate boards, and has co-founded several companies, including Precision Health Economics LLC, with an exit in 2015 (currently owned by Blackstone).

His government service includes a full-time position as vice chairman and acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers 2017-20. He previously served as a senior economic adviser to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a senior economic advisor to the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Dr. Philipson was appointed to the Key Indicator Commission by the Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2012. He was a scientific advisor to the House of Representatives initiative 21st Century Cures in 2015 and The Biden Cancer Initiative in 2017. He served as a healthcare advisor to Senator John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign.

He received numerous worldwide research awards while he was a chaired professor at the University of Chicago. He is a two-time winner of the Arrow Award of The International Health Economics Association, the highest honor in health economics. Other awards include the Garfield Award for Economic Research, the Prêmio Haralambos Simeonidis from the Brazilian Economic Association, and the Milken Institute’s Distinguished Economic Research Award.

He received a B.A. in mathematics from Uppsala University in Sweden, an MA in Mathematics from Claremont Graduate School, and an MA and Ph.D. in Economics from the Wharton School and the University of Pennsylvania.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Philipson to our Advisor Board,” said André Larente, President and CEO of DIAGNOS. “His extensive experience at the highest levels of government and business savvy brings a vital perspective to today’s policy challenges, from healthcare innovation to long-term economic competitiveness.”

Mr. Larente added, “DIAGNOS has built an AI platform to analyze retina images, these images are taken by thousands of optometrists worldwide. According to the VisionWatch data, the US saw approximately 111 million routine eye exams and 60 million medical eye exams in 2020. DIAGNOS, along with its partners, can address this growing market.” DIAGNOS recently opened its US office in south Florida to support its prospects and clients.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

