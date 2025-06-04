Top Players Profiled in New 2025 Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report: Byrna Technologies, General Dynamics, Moog, Raytheon Technologies, Rheinmetall, Textron, and Combined Systems

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market Size and Growth Trends 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market is expected to reach US$ 5.35 billion by 2033 from US$ 3.31 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.48% from 2025 to 2033. Urbanization, technological development, and government spending on defense modernization - which aims to increase security, control civil disturbance, and promote public safety - are the main factors propelling the expansion of the Asia-Pacific non-lethal weapons market.

As law enforcement and military organizations in the Asia-Pacific area increasingly use non-lethal options for crowd control, public safety, and military operations, the market for non-lethal weaponry is expanding quickly. The necessity for efficient crowd control techniques has been brought to light by the increasing frequency of civil disturbance, open protests, and large-scale demonstrations in densely populated metropolitan areas. Tasers, rubber bullets, tear gas, and directed energy systems are examples of non-lethal weapons that are safer than conventional guns and give law enforcement a means of upholding public order while reducing the number of fatalities and injuries. The need for these technologies is anticipated to grow as population density and urbanization continue to rise.

The Asia-Pacific non-lethal weapons industry is expanding due in large part to technological improvements. More accurate, flexible, and efficient non-lethal solutions have been developed as a result of ongoing research and development. Non-lethal weapons are becoming more capable and adaptable to a wider range of tactical situations because to advancements in directed energy weapons, acoustic systems, and smart ammo. In addition to improving non-lethal systems' efficacy, these technical advancements also make them safer to employ in intricate and dangerous scenarios. As a result, security personnel in the area have been more inclined to embrace cutting-edge non-lethal methods.

Government spending on modernizing the military is another important driver propelling the market's expansion. Asia-Pacific nations are investing more in defense, strengthening their law enforcement capacities, and modernizing their military equipment. In order to manage civil disturbance, improve public safety, and solve security issues, this investment includes funds for the research and development of non-lethal weaponry. Non-lethal weapons are viewed as a crucial part of contemporary security tactics, encouraging a more efficient and compassionate approach to military operations and law enforcement as governments attempt to strike a compromise between security requirements and human rights safeguards.

Effective crowd control methods will become more necessary as the region's metropolitan population is expected to increase by 50% by 2050, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Between 2020 and 2023, Japan's National Police Agency reported spending on non-lethal crowd control equipment increased by 35%, with around JPY 2.8 billion allocated specifically for advanced non-lethal technology.

The Australian Federal Police claim that compared to more conventional methods of crowd control, the use of non-lethal weapons decreased injuries by 45%. The purchase of non-lethal weapons has increased significantly in India, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with state police receiving a 65% increase in funding for crowd control gear in 2023 over 2020. According to Chinese law enforcement officials, employing non-lethal crowd control techniques preserved efficient crowd management skills while lowering civilian casualties during major events by 58%.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Asia-Pacific Non-Lethal Weapons Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Product Type

6.2 Technology

6.3 End Use

6.4 Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Gases and sprays

7.2 Grenades

7.3 Bullets

7.4 Taser Guns

7.5 Others



8. Technology

8.1 Chemical

8.2 Electroshock

8.3 Mechanical and Kinetic

8.4 Acoustic/Light

8.5 Others



9. End Use

9.1 Law Enforcement

9.2 Military

9.3 Others



10. Country

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

10.3 India

10.4 Australia

10.5 South Korea

10.6 Thailand

10.7 Malaysia

10.8 Indonesia

10.9 New Zealand



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Byrna Technologies Inc.

13.2 General Dynamics Corporation

13.3 Moog Inc.

13.4 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

13.5 Rheinmetall AG

13.6 Textron Inc.

13.7 Combined Systems Inc.



