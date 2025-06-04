Revive Therapeutics Advances with Next-Generation Bucillamine Development

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs, is pleased to announce the advancement of its next-generation lyophilized formulation of Bucillamine (“New Bucillamine”). Developed in collaboration with the esteemed University of Waterloo, this breakthrough aims to address significant unmet medical needs and unlock substantial value for shareholders.

Strategic Development Targeting High-Value Opportunities

Revive is strategically positioning New Bucillamine to target public health emergencies such as pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases. Additionally, the company will pursue FDA incentives, including Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug Designation, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations, maximizing the potential for rapid market entry and revenue generation.

Highlighting its potential, Bucillamine, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, already boasts FDA Orphan Drug Designation for ischemia-reperfusion injury following solid organ transplantation. This designation, awarded in 2022, underscores the compound's promise and provides a pathway to accelerated development and commercialization. Furthermore, research suggests Bucillamine may enhance solid tumor treatments in cancer and the Company has been contacted by a prominent clinical researcher from a U.S. University Cancer Institute to investigate Bucillamine for boosting anti-tumor effects in patients with advanced solid tumors, potentially opening up another significant market segment.

Strong Partnerships and Ongoing Research Driving Growth

Revive is committed to fostering strong pharmaceutical and government collaborations to accelerate New Bucillamine's clinical and commercial development. Currently, the company is working with Defence R&D Canada – Suffield Research Centre (DRDC), part of the Canadian Department of National Defence, on a study evaluating Bucillamine for nerve agent exposure. Positive results, expected by June 2025, could pave the way for human clinical trials in the second half of 2025 and subsequent FDA and Health Canada approvals. The potential applications of Bucillamine extend to traumatic brain injury and viral infections, further expanding its market potential and long-term value for investors.

Revive also reports that it is continuing to work with LTS Lohmann Therapie-System AG to settle the previously announced arbitration award.

Revive Therapeutics is a specialty life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for critical medical needs. Revive strategically prioritizes its drug development pipeline to leverage FDA regulatory incentives like Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations, positioning for rapid advancement and market entry. Currently, our efforts are concentrated on unlocking the vast potential of Bucillamine for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, including the pioneering treatment of nerve agent exposure. Furthermore, Revive is vigorously advancing our Psilocybin and molecular hydrogen therapeutic programs, exploring new frontiers in medical science. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

