Voting period begins for Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy recommended merger

Members can now cast their votes online and in 57 branches across Saskatchewan until Friday, June 13 at noon. Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions encourage their members to have their voices heard!

Approximately 200,000 Saskatchewan members across the three credit unions are eligible to vote to create a credit union ready to navigate challenges while continuing to offer the service, innovation, and local decision-making members expect.

How to Vote

Members can easily and quickly vote. Here’s how:

Online: Members can vote online by visiting either the Conexus, Cornerstone, or Synergy pages depending on where they bank.

In branch: Members can vote at any of their credit union’s branches across Saskatchewan.

Digital Banking (Conexus members only): Conexus members also have the option to vote directly through their digital banking account.

All three credit unions encourage their members to get in touch with any questions and to vote before Friday, June 13 at noon.

The Benefits for Members

This recommended merger puts members first. This merger will build on the success of our three credit unions, creating a stronger, more resilient financial institution while also staying true to our shared values.

Here is what this merger will mean for members:

Modern digital banking experience.

We will prioritize investment in our digital banking, adding new functionality to deliver an experience that is easy, secure, and offers convenient access.

Branch network.

Our combined network has no overlap, allowing us to be sustainable without closing locations as part of this merger. We will serve Saskatchewan with 57 branch locations in 50 communities - giving you more ways to bank where, when, and how you want.

Competitive with low to no-fee options.

We will offer low to no-fee options that are accessible to all while still offering competitive rates and fees.

Profit-sharing with our members.

We will share our profits through a modern rewards program - putting money back in our members’ pocket.

Local service and local decision-making.

Your trusted advisors remain local—local people, serving local members. Decision-making will remain rooted in the communities we serve.

Enhanced lending capacity.

We will have increased financial capacity so as your farm or business grows, we will grow with you!

Specialized expertise.

We will expand access to specialized expertise like wealth management, estate services and mobile mortgage specialists.

Personalized service and modern offerings to meet diverse needs.

Our team will be empowered with the required technology and insights to provide proactive, needs-based advice and solutions tailored to your financial goals.

Our profits stay local.

Our profits stay local, with 5% of pre-tax earnings reinvested into our local communities further strengthening Saskatchewan. We remain committed to making a positive impact through sponsorships, volunteering and community support.

Committed to employees.

The merger will create new opportunities for current and future employees. We’re committed to retain engaged team members, invest in career development, explore new growth potential, and be a top employer in Saskatchewan.

Quotes from Credit Union Board Chairs and CEOs

“This merger is the next chapter in the storied credit union history in Saskatchewan. We encourage members to vote – we believe that this merger will allow us to make the necessary investments to remain strong, competitive and committed to meeting the needs of members both today and for years to come.”

- Ken Kosolofski, Board Chair of Conexus Credit Union

“The future of the credit union is in your hands. If approved by members and the regulator, this merger would be a catalyst for economic growth in Saskatchewan. Our profits will stay in Saskatchewan, with 5 per cent of pre-tax earnings reinvested in our local communities. We have also committed to profit-sharing with our members through a modern rewards program.”

- Heidi Schofer, Board Chair of Cornerstone Credit Union

“Concern for our communities is a core principle of Together for a Thriving Saskatchewan. We firmly believe that we will be stronger together for the benefit of all members and communities. Your voice matters!”

- Neil Carruthers, Board Chair of Synergy Credit Union

“One of the foundational cooperative principles is ‘democratic member control.’ This principle and the fact that approximately 200,000 Saskatchewan credit union members will be able to have their voice heard between June 3 and June 13 is an important differentiator between credit unions and other financial institutions.”

- Celina Philpot, CEO of Conexus Credit Union

“We encourage all members to reach out to us with their questions. Our credit unions value hearing from our members. We are available anytime and at dedicated virtual and in branch member information sessions. We look forward to discussing the merger with you in the coming weeks before the vote!”

- Doug Jones, CEO of Cornerstone Credit Union

“Economic headwinds and uncertainty show the value of supporting local. We are asking members to vote on this merger to create a province-wide credit union present in 50 communities deeply committed to local service, local decision making, and local profits. Let’s continue to move forward Together for a Thriving Saskatchewan!”

- Trevor Beaton, CEO of Synergy Credit Union

About Together for a Thriving Saskatchewan

Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy Credit Unions believe that merging will create a stronger, more resilient credit union that remains member-focused and upholds our shared values. Together for a Thriving Saskatchewan is an initiative driven by a shared vision to combine resources and strategic investments to ensure we stay strong, competitive and committed to meeting the needs of members both today and into the future.

Conexus, Cornerstone, and Synergy encourage their members to take part in shaping the future of their credit union by voting between June 3 and June 13.

If approved by members and the regulator, the newly combined credit union will officially launch January 1, 2026.

To learn more or to ask questions, visit any branch or our shared website: thrivingtogethersk.ca

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus has more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our communities. Conexus manages over $10 billion in assets and has almost 900 employees serving 145,000 members across 30 locations in Saskatchewan.

About Cornerstone Credit Union

Cornerstone is the product of many mergers over the years, with the most recent in 2021 with Horizon and Plainsview credit unions. Cornerstone has over $2.7 billion in assets with 15 branches within East-Central Saskatchewan. Cornerstone serves over 30,000 members and has an employee base of 280.

About Synergy Credit Union

Synergy is a member-owned financial institution serving over 27,000 members with 12 branches across west-central Saskatchewan. As the fifth-largest credit union in Saskatchewan, Synergy has 238 employees and manages approximately $2.8 billion in assets, standing tall among Canada’s leading credit unions.

