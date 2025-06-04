The Nesto Group Launches Commercial Mortgage Origination Activities in Quebec

MONTREAL, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nesto Group, through CMLS, is launching its commercial mortgage origination activities in Quebec. The group welcomes a team of 10 experts led by Charles-André Roy and Charles-Benoît Parent, two renowned figures in the industry. The Group is also opening an office in Quebec City and strengthening its presence in Montreal to better serve commercial real estate borrowers across the province.

This initiative positions the group as the partner of choice for commercial real estate borrowers in Quebec who seek strategic advice, innovative financing solutions, and deep expertise in the local market.

Following the acquisition of CMLS in June 2024, the Nesto Group — a Canadian leader in mortgage technology and financing solutions, supported by renowned investors such as Diagram Ventures, Portage, NA Venture Capital (the corporate venture capital arm of the National Bank of Canada), IGM Financial Inc., BMO Capital Partners Inc., Fonds de solidarité FTQ, and Fondaction — is reinforcing its leadership in Quebec’s commercial mortgage market.

“This addition goes beyond simply expanding our leadership — it underscores our strategic alignment and our commitment to delivering tailored solutions to Quebec borrowers,” said Malik Yacoubi, co-founder and CEO of the Nesto Group. “The Nesto Group is a national leader in commercial mortgage financing. Partnering with Charles-André and Charles-Benoît, who each have over ten years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, and an outstanding reputation, was an obvious choice. We are strengthening our leadership right here at home in Quebec.”

This partnership embodies a unique convergence of technology, relationships, and capital at a time of increasing consolidation in the Canadian financing market. Together, the group is ideally positioned to shape the future of commercial real estate financing, creating lasting value for both borrowers and investors.

“Quebec needs capital that is rooted in the local reality,” said Charles-André Roy. “Today, we’re at the helm of a ship powered by a dynamic financial ecosystem based in Quebec. We’re already working on new, innovative solutions designed for Quebec borrowers.”

“With the acquisition by the Nesto Group, CMLS now benefits from a robust ecosystem, new sources of capital, and cutting-edge technologies,” added Charles-Benoît Parent. “Combined with CMLS’s recognized expertise — with over 50 years of leadership in commercial mortgage financing in Canada — these strengths create a real engine of growth for Quebec’s real estate community.”

About the Nesto Group

The Nesto Group is Canada’s leading provider of mortgage technology and financing solutions. With over $70 billion in residential and commercial mortgages under administration, the Group is a trusted partner to many of Canada’s top financial institutions. Its mission is clear: to build the mortgage ecosystem of the future and create a true Canadian champion. The Group operates through its three core entities: nesto, CMLS, and Intellifi.

Media Contact

Martin Aubut

martin.aubut@nesto.ca

514.262.6712

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ce1fd8a-76ee-4544-bf9c-ce32e319f126