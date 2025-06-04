ThreeD Capital Inc. Congratulates AI/ML Innovations Inc. On Signing LOI With Circular Health Limited to License MaxYield™

TORONTO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, congratulates AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE: AIML) (“AIML”), on signing a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) between its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Health Inc. (“Neural Cloud”), and Circular Health Limited, to integrate and license Neural Cloud’s ECG signal-processing platform, MaxYield™.

Under the terms of the LOI, Circular Health Limited will deploy MaxYield through a cloud-based API during the integration phase leading up to launch. The parties intend to finalize a definitive Software License Agreement and target a commercial launch by September 2025.

ThreeD has invested in AIML and currently holds 20,899,200 common shares and 27,000,000 common share purchase warrants of AIML.

“We are very pleased with the continued momentum demonstrated by AIML,” said Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD. “This strategic agreement marks a significant milestone and underscores the commercial viability of AIML’s technology. As an early investor, ThreeD believes AIML’s innovative use of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to drive transformative change across the digital health sector.”

For more information please refer to AIML’s press release dated June 3, 2025: “AIML Subsidiary Neural Cloud Signs LOI with Circular Health to License MaxYield(TM) ECG Signal Processing”.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Jakson Inwentash

Vice President Investments

info@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believe”, “believes”, “estimate”, “estimates”, “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “upgraded”, “offset”, “limited”, “contained”, “reflecting”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, “periodically”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.