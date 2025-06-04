GDPR Services Industry Trends and Competitive Analysis Report 2025 Featuring IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Micro Focus, and SAP

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global GDPR services market has witnessed exponential growth and is forecasted to expand from $3.65 billion in 2024 to $4.44 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. This historic growth is primarily attributed to rising awareness of data privacy, the global impact of GDPR compliance, and increasing cyber threats. Moving forward, the market is projected to grow to $11.06 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 25.6% driven by evolving data privacy regulations and a focus on individual rights.
Key trends expected to shape the market include technological advancements in GDPR compliance solutions, a growing emphasis on data subject rights, and enhanced incident response management. The anticipated growth is significantly influenced by the increasing occurrences of data breaches. Notably, data breach statistics from March 2023 indicate a 2.6% increase in the cost of breaches, highlighting the critical need for robust GDPR services to protect organizational and individual data.
Moreover, the substantial generation of data, which surged to 97 zettabytes in 2022, accentuates the necessity for GDPR services to manage and protect this vast amount of information. The market's expansion is further supported by strategic initiatives from major companies focusing on technological advancements like interactive flowcharts that simplify compliance processes. The European Data Protection Board has embarked on initiatives such as the 'Data Protection Guide' to aid SMEs in achieving GDPR compliance through practical tools and resources.
The competitive landscape in the GDPR services market features notable players like IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, and SAP SE, among others, focusing on innovative data management solutions. A significant example is OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus International for $5.8 billion, enhancing its suite of data management and protection tools, aligning with its strategy to operate in complex digital environments.
Regionally, Europe was the largest market for GDPR services in 2024. However, North America is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The market spans various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and North and South America, highlighting its global significance. As organizations navigate data protection regulations, the demand for comprehensive GDPR services is pivotal for compliance and safeguarding data integrity.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Offering: Solutions, Services
- By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud
- By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs
- By End-User Industry: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Other Industries
Subsegments: Solutions include Data Protection Management Software, Compliance Management Solutions, among others; Services encompass Consulting, Training, Implementation, Auditing, and Support.
Key Companies Profiled: IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Micro Focus, SAP SE
Geographical Coverage:
- Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Includes a five-year historical and ten-year forecast.
Data Inclusions: Market size, growth ratios, GDP relations, and expenditure per capita are part of the analysis.
Delivery Format: Available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$11.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
