India's Adult Diaper Market Set to Nearly Double Over the Next 5 Years, Reaching USD 355.7 Million, Led by Nobel Hygiene, RGI Meditech, and Kamal Healthcare

The India adult diaper market presents opportunities driven by a growing elderly population and increasing acceptance of adult diapers for incontinence management. Trends include rising health awareness and cultural shifts reducing stigma. Challenges include high costs limiting adoption, needing affordable, local manufacturing solutions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Adult Diaper Market, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Adult Diaper Market was valued at USD 188.95 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 355.76 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.12%.

Rising health awareness, improved access to hygiene solutions, and growing demand from both urban and semi-urban populations are propelling market expansion. Increasing acceptance and awareness, particularly among aging consumers and caregivers, are supporting the integration of adult diapers into daily healthcare routines, further stimulating market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Elderly Population: The rapid increase in India's elderly population is a significant factor driving demand in the adult diaper market. With aging comes a higher prevalence of conditions such as incontinence, reduced mobility, and chronic illnesses, all of which increase the need for adult hygiene solutions. Projections indicate that by 2050, individuals aged 60 and above will account for over 20% of India's population, with the elderly expected to outnumber children aged 0 to 15 by 2046. This demographic shift highlights a rising requirement for dependable and comfortable incontinence care. Adult diapers enable older adults to maintain personal hygiene, independence, and dignity, thus becoming an essential component of elderly care. Government data and UNFPA's India Ageing Report 2023 reinforce the urgency of addressing senior citizens' health and hygiene needs, supporting strong market potential.

Key Market Challenges

High Product Costs and Affordability Issues: One of the key challenges in the Indian adult diaper market is the relatively high cost of these products, limiting their adoption, especially among price-sensitive consumers. Premium pricing, influenced by factors such as imported materials, logistics expenses, and limited local production of high-grade absorbent components, restricts accessibility. Imported brands are particularly affected by tariffs and transportation costs, making them unaffordable for many consumers in lower-income or rural segments. Additionally, increasing costs of raw materials like SAPs (superabsorbent polymers) and synthetic fibers further inflate prices. For manufacturers, balancing quality and affordability presents a challenge, requiring strategic sourcing, localized manufacturing, and cost-effective distribution channels to expand market penetration in underserved areas.

Key Market Trends

Growing Acceptance and Normalization of Adult Diapers: Changing social perceptions and rising health awareness have led to greater acceptance of adult diapers in India. Traditionally associated with stigma, incontinence management is now recognized as an essential aspect of personal care and quality of life. This cultural shift, supported by awareness campaigns and increased dialogue from healthcare professionals, is making adult diapers more acceptable across age groups and medical conditions. Innovations in product design - such as slim, undergarment-like pull-ups and odor-controlling materials - have enhanced comfort and discretion, increasing consumer confidence. Online retail has further accelerated this trend, offering private, convenient purchasing options. Manufacturers are also leveraging messaging around dignity, hygiene, and improved daily functionality in their marketing to connect with a wider audience.

Key Players in India's Adult Diaper Market:

  • Nobel Hygiene Limited
  • RGI Meditech
  • Kamal Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kare-In
  • Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • PAN Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
  • Walmark Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kimberly-Clark India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Millennium BabyCares Pvt. Ltd.
  • Ascent Meditech Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the India Adult Diaper Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below.

India Adult Diaper Market, By Type:

  • Reusable Diapers
  • Disposable Diapers

India Adult Diaper Market, By Product Type:

  • Pants/Pull-Up Style
  • Pad Style
  • Flat Style
  • Others

India Adult Diaper Market, By Material:

  • Cotton
  • Non-Woven Fabric
  • Fluff Pulp
  • Others

India Adult Diaper Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Pharmacy & Drug Stores
  • Departmental Stores
  • Online
  • Others

India Adult Diaper Market, By Region:

  • North
  • South
  • East
  • West

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages82
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$188.95 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$355.76 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.1%
Regions CoveredIndia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9a3oyc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Indian Adult Diaper Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Adult Diaper
                            
                            
                                Incontinence
                            
                            
                                Incontinence Care
                            
                            
                                Personal Care Products 
                            
                            
                                Personal Hygiene 
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading