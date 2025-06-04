European Biopharma Obesity Innovation Forum Launches in Leipzig to Drive Next-Generation Solutions in Obesity Treatment

Leipzig, June 4, 2025 – From June 11–12, Leipzig will welcome leading voices from biotech, pharma, academia, and investment to the inaugural European Biopharma Obesity Innovation Forum (EBOIF). The event brings together key stakeholders to explore cutting-edge developments, challenges, and opportunities in the treatment of obesity. The internationally oriented event is expected to welcome around 150 participants from Asia, Europe, and North America.

Agenda Highlights

Keynote Presentations: Insights into the evolving landscape of GLP-1-based therapies and their impact on the future of metabolic care.

Insights into the evolving landscape of GLP-1-based therapies and their impact on the future of metabolic care. Panel Discussions: Topics include “Potential Magnitude of Market & Impact on the Healthcare System” “BioPharma Dealmaking: Building the Pipeline” “Unmet Needs & NextGen Therapeutics”

Topics include Investor Panel: Analysis of funding and partnership opportunities in next-generation biotech companies focused on obesity and metabolic disease.

Leipzig's role as a research and innovation hub

“Leipzig has increasingly established itself as a center of life sciences research in Europe. With institutions such as the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology (IZI) and the BioCity Campus, the city offers a strong infrastructure for biotech R&D. Accelerator programs like Medical Forge further support the translation of medical innovation into real-world impact,” explains conference initiator Leonard Sachs, describing the decision to choose the vibrant city in Saxon as the venue for this first-of-its-kind conference in Europe.

The city is home to a dense network of research institutions, including three Max Planck Institutes, two Fraunhofer Institutes, and several universities, all contributing to cutting-edge work in biomedicine. This makes Leipzig an ideal host for a forum focused on innovation and collaboration in the field of obesity.

Presence and online format for international reach

The European Biopharma Obesity Innovation Forum provides a platform for thought leaders across sectors to share insights, forge new partnerships, and drive forward innovation in obesity treatment. With the global burden of obesity rising, EBOIF aims to catalyze meaningful solutions through science, strategy, and investment.

The event will take place as a two-day face-to-face conference in Leipzig. It will be supplemented by virtual sessions on June 18 and 19 to enable international participation.

Further information, the full program and registration at: www.sachsforum.com/1eboif-about.htm



Media contact:

SCHWARZ Financial Communication

Frank Schwarz

+49 611 580 29290

schwarz@schwarzfinancial.com