Business Opportunities in the Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Industry (2025-2030) with Granular Segmental and Regional Market Data

The Cloud Point of Sale Market is set to experience remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. This surge is driven by the rising adoption of cloud PoS systems across various industries, especially retail and e-commerce, alongside the growing inclination towards cashless transactions.

The Cloud PoS market is highly fragmented, with key players like Square, Inc., Intuit, Inc., Shopify, Inc., Vend Limited, and Lightspeed POS Inc. leading the charge by investing heavily in R&D for innovative payment technologies. Notable collaborations, such as the one between Glory Global Solutions and HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems, enhance integration capabilities and position these companies for continued success.

Key Market Insights

The cloud PoS solution streamlines payment processing via the internet, encouraging widespread adoption due to its accessibility and flexibility. The increased use of e-commerce and cashless payments is a significant factor bolstering market expansion.

Cloud PoS is revolutionizing the retail and e-commerce sectors by enhancing customer service delivery. The trend towards multichannel selling and mobility is anticipated to further accelerate market growth.

Key drivers include the emphasis on business process optimization, increasing automation in industries like retail and hospitality, and demand for features like data security and scalability. These advantages stimulate demand for cloud PoS terminals.

Advanced technologies, including IoT, play a crucial role in evolving the PoS ecosystem, spurred by more internet-connected devices. This advancement is projected to significantly contribute to market growth.

Market leaders are enhancing their solutions and entering strategic partnerships to expand their reach. For instance, in June 2022, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. launched Lightspeed B2B, revolutionizing the supplier network tool for North American retailers. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the shift to digital and contactless payments, creating new revenue avenues.

Retail Segment Holds Major Share

Retail sector's adoption of digital technologies to enhance store efficiency is pushing demand for cloud PoS services, allowing remote monitoring of operations.

Companies are innovating with new cloud-based PoS offerings. NCR Corporation introduced NCR Aloha Cloud, providing robust capabilities under the Aloha brand.

Challenges from COVID-19, labor shortages, and supply chain issues led NCR Corporation and Google Cloud to collaborate, transforming these into opportunities with AI and machine-learning solutions.

Mobile POS systems gain traction, driven by global mobility trends and the necessity for sales and inventory synchronization.

The rise of online food delivery apps accelerates cloud PoS demand, as restaurant operators utilize these systems for comprehensive order management.

Cloud PoS enhances sales reporting, inventory management, financial analysis, and customer insights, addressing retention challenges. Consequently, market demand for PoS terminals is surging.

North America Dominates the Market

The United States leads the North American PoS market, with increasing demand for technological upgrades in PoS terminals.

Credit cards are the dominant payment method in the region, with digital and mobile wallet payments growing significantly.

There is a substantial demand for modern touchscreen hardware and comprehensive cloud PoS software in the region, transforming the market landscape.

Strategic partnerships enhance visibility and competitiveness, as seen in Synchrony's alliance with Fiserv in October 2021. This partnership boosted access to private label credit card payments, contributing to revenue growth.

