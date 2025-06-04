Integral Metals Engages Geological Consultant for KAP Project Desktop Study and Resource Planning

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. (“UMR”), a geological and geostatistical consulting firm based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, to conduct a comprehensive desktop study and technical review of its wholly-owned KAP Property located in the Mackenzie Mountains of the Northwest Territories.

The engagement is designed to advance Integral’s planning for a 4,000-metre drill program anticipated for summer 2025 and lays the foundation for a potential future National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) mineral resource estimate. The KAP Property hosts zinc-lead mineralization consistent with a Mississippi Valley-Type (“MVT”) system and has demonstrated gallium and germanium enrichment in historic sampling. Exploration on the property dates back to 1975, and more recently with Integral’s re-analysis and 3D compilation of historical data.

UMR will carry out a work program led by Matt Batty, M.Sc., P.Geo. The scope of work includes compiling and assessing geological data, evaluating data quality and gaps, modeling mineralized zones based on historic drilling, and reviewing drill hole spacing standards for Inferred Mineral Resources. A Qualified Person (“QP”) site visit is also planned for summer 2025 should drilling success warrant initiation of a mineral resource estimate.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, commented: “UMR’s blend of academic geostatistical rigor and real-world exploration experience makes them an ideal partner as we prepare for the drill season at KAP. Their work will help define not only our exploration strategy, but also the path forward toward a compliant mineral resource.”

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans and prospects.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.